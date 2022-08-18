ᑕ❶ᑐ Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo will soon reveal “the truth” about his future

Cristiano Ronaldo played in Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will soon reveal ‘the truth’ about his future after reading so many ‘lies’ this summer.

Although the Portuguese wants to leave United, new manager Erik ten Hag said it is “not for sale”.

But it is now believed that United could let the 37-year-old go before the transfer window closes on September 1.

” They [will] will know the truth when they speak in a few weeks,” Ronaldo said on Instagram.

Ronaldo liked a post on a fan account which referenced a report that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was interested in signing him.

But in a reply to the message, external link the former Real Madrid striker added: “The media tell lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last months 100 short stories [stories] I did, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick to this advice. »

Ronaldo has one year left on the contract he signed when he signed joined United from Juventus a year ago.

Despite returning, United missed out on Champions League qualification last season after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

They are now bottom of the table for the first time since 1992-93 after losing their first two games of the season.

Ronaldo’s former United team-mate Gary Neville said on social media: external link “Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?

“Rise now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He is the only one who can grasp this situation by the scruff of his neck! »

Ronaldo was United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, but missed their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

After being substituted at half-time in United’s last friendly against Rayo Vallecano, Ronaldo and several players left the game early, which Ten Hag said it was “unacceptable”.

