ᑕ❶ᑐ Meet Thiago and Mateo Messi Rocuzzo: Lionel Messi’s sons

Just like the children of other great athletes, there is always hope that children will outgrow their parents’ shadow. With Messi’s level of excellence, Thiago and Mateo are no exception. Moreover, their father’s peers Christiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also have famous children who have shown the potential to be great like their fathers. So it’s not unusual for us to think that Thiago and Mateo will also become great footballers. There is no doubt that Messi’s skill level would most likely be biologically transferred to his offspring, just like in other top athletes. Lionel Messi now has 3 sons: Thiago(9), Mateo(6) and Ciro(3). And just like their dad, these toddlers have the tools to also pick up the ball and follow their dad’s path, so much so that they might even surpass him!

Let’s talk a bit about Thiago and Mateo. We’ll exclude Ciro because he’s way too young and should benefit from some of the normalcy that comes with being a kid. However, this does not mean that the offers are not ready to be stamped and delivered. After all, Thiago was enrolled in the Barcelona Academy when he was 3 years old, so it’s possible.

In an interview, Lionel mentioned that Thiago is a real phenomenon when it comes to his football. He is very passionate and follows his father’s games in all leagues. Thiago also loves cars and motorbikes and is known to be the most athletic of the bunch. His performance illustrates the importance of hard effort and determination. Much like his parents, Thiago surrounds himself with friends he can learn from and associate with. A good example is Luiz Suarez’s son, Benjamin Suarez. He was a friend and teammate of Thiago at La Masia, Barcelona’s academy. Benjamin was also known to be one of the best players and is clearly following in his father’s footsteps. Thiago now plays at PSG with his father and younger brother as he is part of the U-10 squad.

Mateo was even praised by his father as the one with better coordination and inherent raw talent. As seen in some of his uploaded home videos, the ‘little troll’, as his father and fans affectionately call him, dribbles the ball with ease and copies a signature score reproduced by his father in honor of the great. Maradona. He was also enrolled at the same Barcelona academy and now plays for the PSG Academy U-7 team after moving to France. Unfortunately, Mateo tires very quickly and, compared to his brother, he seems less interested in developing his skills. However, it is still too early to know if he will focus more on developing his football skills. If he decides to focus on sport, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to ever come across the pitch, but even he is struggling to find his place at PSG. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored just one goal so far for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. Messi is still struggling to adapt to the new league. PSG need to be more convincing, with the magic of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar not enough to keep bailing them out, but there are plenty of games left before the campaign to put things right. You can prepare for the holidays and the next PSG matches in style. Get your Sony XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Costco next month for a stadium-worthy sound experience. Gather your peers, order your beers from spiritstore.co.uk and enjoy Messi and his friends on the following dates:

Source link