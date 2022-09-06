ᑕ❶ᑐ Nantes 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe twice as PSG face ten-man hosts

Kylian Mbappe has scored 13 goals in his last seven Ligue 1 away games

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from passes from Lionel Messi as Paris St-Germain beat ten-man Nantes in Ligue 1.

Mbappe curled a delicious opener into the top corner from a Messi ball to cap off a quick break.

The hosts had Fabio sent off after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Vitinha.

Mbappe then scored from six yards from a pass from Messi across the box, a goal given away by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside, before Nuno Mendes hammered in a third.

Ten of Mbappe’s 26 league goals in 2022 have been scored by Messi – the most of any duo in Europe’s top five leagues.

Defending champions PSG lead Ligue 1 with five wins and one draw from six matches.