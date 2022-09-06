Entertainment

ᑕ❶ᑐ Nantes 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe twice as PSG face ten-man hosts

Kylian Mbappe has scored 13 goals in his last seven Ligue 1 away games

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from passes from Lionel Messi as Paris St-Germain beat ten-man Nantes in Ligue 1.

Mbappe curled a delicious opener into the top corner from a Messi ball to cap off a quick break.

The hosts had Fabio sent off after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Vitinha.

Mbappe then scored from six yards from a pass from Messi across the box, a goal given away by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside, before Nuno Mendes hammered in a third.

Ten of Mbappe’s 26 league goals in 2022 have been scored by Messi – the most of any duo in Europe’s top five leagues.

Defending champions PSG lead Ligue 1 with five wins and one draw from six matches.

Alignments

Nantes

Training 3-4-3

  • 1Lafont
  • 21castellettoReplaced bycorchiaat 66′minutes
  • 3Girotto
  • 4SphericalBooked at 33 mins
  • 2Pereira da SilvaBooked at 24 mins
  • 8MououtoussamyReplaced byDoucetat 80′minutes
  • 5Parivel
  • 12Appiah
  • tenBlasReplaced byAshiat 85′minutes
  • 31Ahmad AbdullahReplaced bycoconutat 80′minutes
  • sevenGuessandReplaced byTo refuseat 67′minutes

Substitutes

  • 11coconut
  • 14To refuse
  • 16Some campsites
  • 19Ashi
  • 20Doucet
  • 24corchia
  • 30Petric
  • 55Bamba
  • 63Diaz

PSG

Training 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15danilo
  • 5marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2Judge
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 50 minsReplaced byRamosat 63′minutesBooked at 69 mins
  • 17VitinhaReplaced byRenato Sanchesat 33′minutes
  • 14BernardBooked at 45 minsReplaced byTavares Mendesat 45′minutes
  • 19SarabiaReplaced byEkitikeat 70′minutes
  • 30Messi
  • sevenMbappeBooked at 57 minsReplaced byNeymarat 63′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 4Ramos
  • tenNeymar
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 33Zaire-Emery
  • 44Ekitike

Arbitrator:
Pierre Gailloust

Live Text

