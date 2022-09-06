ᑕ❶ᑐ Nantes 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe twice as PSG face ten-man hosts
Kylian Mbappe scored twice from passes from Lionel Messi as Paris St-Germain beat ten-man Nantes in Ligue 1.
Mbappe curled a delicious opener into the top corner from a Messi ball to cap off a quick break.
The hosts had Fabio sent off after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Vitinha.
Mbappe then scored from six yards from a pass from Messi across the box, a goal given away by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside, before Nuno Mendes hammered in a third.
Ten of Mbappe’s 26 league goals in 2022 have been scored by Messi – the most of any duo in Europe’s top five leagues.
Defending champions PSG lead Ligue 1 with five wins and one draw from six matches.
- Alignments
- Match statistics
- Live Text
Alignments
Nantes
Training 3-4-3
- 1Lafont
- 21castellettoReplaced bycorchiaat 66′minutes
- 3Girotto
- 4SphericalBooked at 33 mins
- 2Pereira da SilvaBooked at 24 mins
- 8MououtoussamyReplaced byDoucetat 80′minutes
- 5Parivel
- 12Appiah
- tenBlasReplaced byAshiat 85′minutes
- 31Ahmad AbdullahReplaced bycoconutat 80′minutes
- sevenGuessandReplaced byTo refuseat 67′minutes
Substitutes
- 11coconut
- 14To refuse
- 16Some campsites
- 19Ashi
- 20Doucet
- 24corchia
- 30Petric
- 55Bamba
- 63Diaz
PSG
Training 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15danilo
- 5marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 2Judge
- 6VerrattiBooked at 50 minsReplaced byRamosat 63′minutesBooked at 69 mins
- 17VitinhaReplaced byRenato Sanchesat 33′minutes
- 14BernardBooked at 45 minsReplaced byTavares Mendesat 45′minutes
- 19SarabiaReplaced byEkitikeat 70′minutes
- 30Messi
- sevenMbappeBooked at 57 minsReplaced byNeymarat 63′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 4Ramos
- tenNeymar
- 18Renato Sanches
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 33Zaire-Emery
- 44Ekitike
- Arbitrator:
- Pierre Gailloust
Live Text
-
The match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
-
Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
-
Failed attempt. Marcus Coco (Nantes) right footed shot from far to the left is too high. Assisted by Dennis Appiah.
-
Failed attempt. Dennis Appiah (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Achi.
-
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).
-
Marcus Coco (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
-
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Corner conceded by Andrei Girotto.
-
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Sebastien Corchia (Nantes).
-
Replacement, Nantes. Mohamed Achi replaces Ludovic Blas.
-
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Lohann Doucet (Nantes).
-
Failed attempt. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Coco.
-
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the penalty area sees his shot blocked in the center of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
-
Replacement, Nantes. Marcus Coco replaces Mostafa Mohamed.
-
Replacement, Nantes. Lohan Doucet replaces Samuel Moutoussamy.
-
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot to the left of the 18-yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
-
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
-
Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.