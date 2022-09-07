ᑕ❶ᑐ Neymar and Kylian Mbappé don’t need to be friends at PSG, says ex-club chief

Although Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, there was controversy after Kylian Mbappé opted to fire the ball rather than switch to an open Neymar Jr.

Once again, various media platforms ran with this story to question the relationship between the two PSG stars.

During a segment of Wednesday’s edition of RMC Sports Rothen ignites, former Olympique Lyonnais sporting director Juninho says the two stars don’t need to be friends.

Moreover, he adds that Neymar and Mbappé have to be ‘responsible’ on the pitch with PSG, even if their relationship isn’t very good.

“They don’t need to be friends,” Juninho said. “It’s true that it gives the impression on certain actions that they don’t see each other or don’t pretend. The most important thing is that they are responsible. It means training by giving it your all.

“And from the moment you’re on the pitch, that’s the most important thing. You have to respect the supporters, the jersey worn. If the coach and the managers are able to manage this and make it clear to the players, I don’t think they will have any problems on the pitch.

This incident on the pitch is the second time that the media have focused on the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé, the first being the “penalty gate”. It’s undeniable now that there’s any controversy between the two outlets that will play out with any narrative.

It’s only September, so PSG fans could be in for a long controversy if this continues.