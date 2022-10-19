ᑕ❶ᑐ Neymar slams Ballon d’Or voting process to have Real Madrid star out of top 3

Monday, the golden ball was awarded to Karim Benzema and while the real Madrid striker deserved the honour, much of the debate centered not on who won it, but on the list below, as Neymar Jr. entered the conversation.

The Paris Saint-Germain star took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize the honor voting process, saying Vini Jr. shouldn’t be in eighth place.

“Benzema deserved [Ballon d’Or] crack!! » Neymar tweeted. “Now for Vini Jr. to be 8 years old is not possible. minimum between [top] 3. »

Vini Jr. had an exit form in the 2021-22 season and was instrumental in Real Madrid’s march to another UEFA Champions League after beating Liverpool.

Moreover, Vini Jr. has further strengthened himself in the Brazil national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the South American nation having plenty of forwards vying for the limited spots, last year’s performance really helped the 22-year-old stand out from the competition.

Vini Jr. is now seen as another piece of the puzzle that can help Neymar generate attack for Brazil as the national side try to end their 20-year World Cup drought.