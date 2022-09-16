ᑕ❶ᑐ PSG reveal future plans for Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain have two pending free agents on their roster as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’ contracts will expire after the 2022-23 football season.

Reports suggest the capital club are interested in bringing Messi back but the Argentine won’t decide his future after the FIFA World Cup kicks off at the end of November.

Meanwhile, Ramos, who struggled with injuries in his first year with PSG, has bounced back and become a solid defender for the current Ligue 1 champions.

As a result, sporting adviser Luis Campos seems keen on extending both players and not letting them leave the French capital as free agents next summer.

“An extension of Messi and Sergio Ramos? IF Ramos continues to perform well why not extend it,” Campos said in Friday’s edition of Rothen ignites (h/t Channel supporters). “Messi? I’m satisfied too. I asked Messi if he wanted to stay too.

It will be interesting to see where their mentalities stand after the World Cup, given that Barcelona have been discussing Messi’s return to the Spanish club. The option of heading to MLS with Inter Miami is still being discussed.

Ramos has been linked with a possible move to MLS, but he may be keen to stay another season in Paris.