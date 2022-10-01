ᑕ❶ᑐ Report details Why Barcelona club chief has Lionel Messi’s return as top priority

Lionel Messi will decide his future once the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over. The 35-year-old wants to focus on winning Argentina, the trophy that has long eluded him in his career.

Nonetheless, with Messi playing the waiting game over his future, that’s not stopping clubs from talking or putting a bid on the table for the Argentine. After reports of a possible offer from PSG, it looks like FC Barcelona could have their say.

A report written on Friday by journalist Joan Domènech in a Catalan daily The newspaper (h/t AS) claim there is a real possibility that Messi will join Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.

Besides, the report states that president Joan Laporta considers the Argentine’s return to be of personal importance. As a result, the first step to get there will be to mend their relationship, which broke down in early August 2021, when Messi decided to leave.

El Periodico say Laporta remains ‘hurt’ by Messi’s exit and is ready to do whatever it takes to bring him back to Barcelona. He also has Xavi’s approval as some are urging the Barcelona boss to ‘welcome Leo back into the dressing room and release him from the unease that built up when he was captain’.