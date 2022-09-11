ᑕ❶ᑐ What Lionel Messi said to Manu Ginóbili after entering the Hall of Fame

On Saturday, former San Antonio Spurs goaltender Manu Ginóbili entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi has sent a note of congratulations to his compatriot.

The Argentinian is a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star and one of the best basketball players to come out of South America. While some in Argentina have called Ginóbili the Messi of basketball, the PSG star doesn’t see it that way.

“It makes me very proud to hear a journalist say that Manu is the Messi of basketball,” Messi said (h/t Spurs). “Actually, they should say I’m the Manu of football. »

Messi sincerely respects what his compatriot has done in his basketball career as Ginóbili was part of the Argentina team that won the gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Winning a gold medal in basketball is equivalent to a World Cup in football. Along the way, Argentina beat the United States in the semi-finals, so the South American country did not choose the easy path.

The PSG star will be hoping for international success at world level when he takes part in what could be his last World Cup at the end of November.