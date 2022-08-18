ᑕ❶ᑐ Who is Antonella Roccuzzo? Biography of Lionel Messi’s wife

Antonella Roccuzzo is the stunning wife of soccer legend Lionel Messi. Antonella is one of the most famous and influential football WAGs. Here you will learn everything there is to know about Antonella Roccuzzo such as her age, zodiac sign, job, childhood, height and weight. Read on to find out more about Leo Messi’s wife. Lionel Messi is a professional footballer, who currently plays for Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team. Messi is considered one of the greatest players in football history. The Argentinian is just a magician when he has the ball at his feet. We all know how great a player he is, he has proven it many times throughout his professional career, but what do we know about his personal life? We decided to take a closer look at Messi’s life outside the football pitch and find out more about the woman he shares his life with.

Who is Lionel Messi’s wife? Lionel Messi is married to his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo. The story of Messi meeting Antonella is quite interesting. Messi met Antonella Roccuzzo when they were just five years old through his cousin Lucas Scaglia, who is also a professional footballer and was Messi’s best friend at the time. Leo fell in love with the Argentine beauty and he regularly visited Roccuzzo’s house, just to see her. Eventually, the two separated to pursue their dreams, but after spending time apart, in 2007 they rekindled their relationship. It happened when one of Roccuzzo’s close friends died in a car accident and Messi returned to Argentina to show Antonella she had his support. The couple kept their relationship private for a few years, but eventually Messi confirmed they were dating in a 2009 interview.

The marriage of Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi Messi is a very lucky man because he married the woman he’s been in love with since he was young. In 2017, the lovely couple finally tied the knot after almost a decade of dating. Their wedding took place in the luxurious hotel named Hotel City Center in Rosario. Many famous stars attended the couple’s wedding such as Cesc Fabregas, Xavi, Sergio Aguero, Carles Puyol and all of Messi’s Barcelona teammates including one of his best friends Luis Suarez and his beautiful wife, Sofia Balbi.

Who is Antonella Roccuzzo? Antonella Roccuzzo is one of the hottest WAGs in the world. She became famous for being the wife of the GOAT, Lionel Messi. Antonella is also a successful businesswoman and one of the richest football wives. Now, let’s take a closer look at Antonella Roccuzzo’s biography and find out everything there is to know about her.

Antonella Roccuzzo Organic Antonella Roccuzzo’s date of birth is February 26, 1988, which means she is 34 years old. Antonella is a year younger than Leo Messi who was born on June 24, 1987. According to her birthday, Antonella Roccuzzo’s zodiac sign is Pisces which means she is a very creative and talented person. Usually, people born under the sign of Pisces are known to be very empathetic and dreamy. They are as romantic as they are generous. Antonella Roccuzzo was born in Rosario, Argentina, which means her nationality is Argentinian.

Antonella Roccuzzo family Antonella is the daughter of José Roccuzzo and Patricia Roccuzzo. Roccuzzo’s father is a businessman and his mother was a housewife. Antonella has two siblings, Carla Roccuzzo and Paula Roccuzzo.

Antonella Roccuzzo Education Antonella studied dentistry at the University of Argentina, as her dream was to become a dentist. Later, Roccuzzo studied social communications, but she also studied nutrition and dietetics.

Antonella Roccuzzo Career Over the years, Antonella dreamed of becoming a dentist, but eventually her dream changed when she moved to Barcelona with Messi. Now her profession is like a model. She announced that she has signed a contract with the Argentinian fashion brand Sarkany. Antonella teamed up with one of her best friends, Sofia Balbi, and they opened with a shoe store in Barcelona.

Net worth of Antonella Roccuzzo One look at Antonella’s Instagram profile is enough to see that she is living the best life possible. She often posts photos from her posh vacations, but fans can also see that she’s wearing expensive designer clothes. It’s part of the perks of being married to one of the richest athletes in the world, but Antonella also has a significant amount of money in her bank account. The Fortune of Antonella Roccuzzo is estimated at approximately $20 million. Lionel Messi’s fortune is over $600 millionwhich is very impressive and Messi is one of the highest paid athletes in the world. Messi’s annual salary at PSG is $41 million. Leo Messi wins $788,461 per week.

Antonella Roccuzzo has a huge influence on social media, as she is one of the most famous WAGs in the world. The Argentinian beauty has over 19 million followers on Instagram, where she posts daily to keep her audience engaged with her life. You can check out Antonella Roccuzzo’s official Instagram profile here, she goes by the nickname @antonelaroccuzzo. Antonella does not use Twitter or Facebook.

Measures by Antonella Roccuzzo Well, being a model requires having a great figure and Antonella definitely has it. Antonella’s height is 1.65 m (5 ft 5 in) and her weight is around 58 kg (127 lb). His chest measurement is 35″ (89 cm), his waist is 25″ (64 cm) and his hips are 36″ (91 cm). Antonella Roccuzzo’s bra size is 32C. Antonella maintains her great body with a balanced diet and plenty of gym workouts.

The children of Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo The couple are blessed with three sons – Thiago Messi, Mateo Messi and Ciro Messi. In 2012, Antonella gave birth to the couple’s first child, Thiago. She even has a tattoo on her wrist with her name. In 2015 their second boy was born, Mateo. Messi had to take time off the pitch to attend the birth of his second child. Just a year after their marriage, Antonella gave birth to their third son, Ciro in 2018. We all expect Messi’s sons to follow in his footsteps, as did Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr. Who doesn’t want to see the greatest rivalry in football history continue?

Antonella Roccuzzo Personality The Argentinian beauty seems to be very shy in the public eye, but those around her see her otherwise. Over the years, Lionel Messi’s wife has managed to form strong bonds with other famous football wives such as Cesc Fabregas’ wife, Daniella Semaan, and Suarez’s wife, Sofia Balbi. However, she is also a combination of beauty and intelligence as she enjoys reading a lot. Obviously, Messi was very lucky because he had a very beautiful and intelligent wife, who is also his number one fan. Antonella has been spotted cheering on her husband on several occasions. She is always by his side supporting him wherever he goes. Antonella was at his side when he won the Ballon d’Or six times which is a record and no other player has managed to win it so many times.

