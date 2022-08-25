ᑕ❶ᑐ Why PSG’s Lionel Messi has impressed a pundit so far this season

Paris Saint-Germain are off to a fantastic start under new manager Christophe Galtier. There are also plenty of players in the squad in excellent form so far, including Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Other PSG players are also off to strong individual starts across three Ligue 1 games this 2022-23 season. However, during a segment on The evening team (Going through Channel supporters), French football pundit Vincent Duluc says Messi has impressed him so far.

“I said Messi because not that I didn’t believe in him anymore, but I believed in him less,” Duluc said. “What we saw from Lionel Messi last season was a bit painful. It’s not because at the end of the season, he redid the stats against anyone that it was reassuring.

“On the other hand, what we’ve been seeing for a month, all of a sudden, I say to myself: ‘Messi plays in Ligue 1, it’s incredible that he plays in Ligue 1.’ Last season, there weren’t many times when I said that to myself. There, we finally touch the player he is. It is therefore no longer the same player as before; it has evolved, it has changed. But what a player. »

Messi has scored three goals and registered two assists in three Ligue 1 appearances this season. After struggling to find the back of the net last season, the 35-year-old has found his goalscoring shoes.

Despite the great start, Messi and PSG will be judged on their actions in the UEFA Champions League. If the Argentine scores and plays an important role in a run to a final, where the club lifts the trophy, then many will praise the former Barcelona star.