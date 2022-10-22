″Special″ muscle potential discovered that promotes fat burning while sitting | Science and Ecology | D.W.

Much is said about the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle, which is why numerous scientists study different ways to reduce the devastating impacts on health of, for example, sitting for hours; an inescapable reality for many workers around the world.

Now a new discovery could help change this problem. However, the solution – as always – is not yet perfect: the researchers warned that this exercise is not easy to achieve alone.

The finding came thanks to scientists at the University of Houston, Texas, who found that a small movement of the lower legs, if properly activated, can mitigate some of the negative effects of sitting by keeping the metabolism of a working muscle for hours.

Thus, of the more than 600 muscles in humans, the scientists focused on one very powerful muscle, known as the soleus muscle, located at the back of the leg (the calf), and running from just below the knee to the heel, and participates in standing and walking.

oxidative metabolism

Marc Hamilton, Professor of Health and Human Performance at the University of Houston, was the one who discovered the approach and developed the “soleus flex,” according to a press release.

Hamilton’s research, recently published in the journal iScience, indicates that the ability of soleus flex to maintain a high oxidative metabolism that improves blood glucose regulation is more effective than any of the popular methods currently being promoted as a solution. For example, according to the release, soleus flexion is more effective at elevating oxidative metabolism than exercise, weight loss, and intermittent fasting.

Oxidative metabolism is the process by which oxygen is used to burn metabolites such as glucose or fats in the blood. However, it depends, in part, on the immediate energy needs of the muscle when it is working.

Soleus muscle “uses a different fuel mix”

“We never imagined that this muscle had this kind of ability. It’s always been inside our bodies, but no one had investigated how to use it to optimize our health, until now,” says Hamilton.

“When properly activated, the soleus muscle can elevate local oxidative metabolism to high levels for hours, not just minutes, and it does so using a different fuel mix,” he adds. “It’s like we’ve discovered a new organ.”

In test subjects who performed soleus flexion from a comfortable, seated position—and who were monitored and biopsied from the muscle to interpret the results—the researchers were able to document several findings.

Among others, they found that blood sugar rash improved by 52% and insulin needs were reduced by 60%. In addition, the effects lasted for more than three hours and fat metabolism was able to work twice as efficiently, leading to a reduction in the fat content in the blood, specifically, very low-density lipoproteins (VLDL). ), which contribute to high cholesterol.

Ultimately, the effect meant that fat metabolism doubled compared to normal rates without doing soleus flexes.

Minimal contribution of glycogen to soleus nutrition

According to research, some of the magic of soleus curls is probably related to how this muscle stays energized. Muscle biopsies revealed that the contribution of glycogen—normally the predominant type of carbohydrate that fuels muscle exertion—to fueling the soleus was minimal. Thus, instead of breaking down glycogen like other muscles in the body, the soleus uses glucose and fats from the blood to keep us going while we walk and run without getting tired.

“The lower-than-normal reliance of soleus on glycogen helps you work for hours without fatigue during this type of muscular activity, because there is a definite limit to muscular endurance caused by glycogen depletion,” says Hamilton.

“To our knowledge, this is the first concerted effort to develop a specialized type of contractile activity focused on optimizing human metabolic processes,” he adds.

Hamilton: Exercise is not a new fitness tip

The professor makes it clear that the method is not a new fitness tip nor is it a “trend of the month”, but an effective physiological movement that takes advantage of the unique properties of the soleus. And this exercise must be learned and trained. Therefore, it is best to perform the movement under the guidance of an experienced trainer or medical professional.

“Soleus flexion looks simple from the outside, but sometimes what we see with the naked eye isn’t the whole story,” explains Hamilton. “It’s a very specific movement that right now requires wearable technology and expertise to optimize the health benefits,” she adds.

In further research, the team plans to study how this method can be trained more easily without having to have lab equipment and experienced professionals by your side so that office workers can perform soleus flexion alone. Until then, we will have to wait for the promising solution (albeit partial) to the problems of modern sedentary lifestyle to reach the routine of many who need it.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.