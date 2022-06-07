″The Handmaid’s Tale″ is auctioned as a fireproof book | Culture | D.W.

Margaret Atwood holds a flamethrower in her hands. She points to a book: it is hers. The flame shoots out of the tube, the book remains unharmed. In this video, the publisher Random House promotes the flame retardant edition of one of its most famous books. “A Handmaid’s Tale”, in the Spanish version “The Handmaid’s Tale”, is a dystopia in the tradition of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World”. Atwood wrote it in 1985 and created a world in which religious fanatics take over America in a coup and establish a new fundamentalist state called Gilead, in which women no longer have any rights. In 2017, the story aired as a television series, with Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, and won several awards.

inconvenient truths

The book is open-ended, but the novel has impacted a lot of people. Even those who would have preferred that this book had never been written. Because the novel puts a mirror to religious fanatics and shows how retrograde and absurd are the opinions that some spread finding a large audience. A book like this provokes such people.

According to the American Library Association, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is one of the most banned books in US schools, not least for its “vulgar” and “sexually exaggerated” content and for “insulting to Christianity.” Margaret Atwood repeatedly denies such accusations. In a 2006 open letter to a school district that wanted to ban the book, he wrote: “Nowhere in the book is the regime identified as Christian. On the subject of sex, much less is said in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ of sex than in much of the Bible.”

Elisabeth Moss as June Osbourne aka Desfred in the television series.

A centennial phenomenon

The censorship and destruction of inappropriate books and writings are closely linked to the history of mankind. What is written is more lasting than what is told and that is why, for centuries and until today, people saw in written material not only knowledge, but also a possible threat.

Book burnings are very effective demonstrations to educate citizens on how to deal with dissidents. The book burnings of the National Socialists after Hitler’s seizure of power demonstrated this particularly clearly.

The books are still on fire to this day

In the United States, Beatles records were burned in 1966; in China, after the communist party took power, anti-communist and dissident books ended up at the stake. In Chile, under the Pinochet regime, books were burned, in Muslim countries “The Satanic Verses” by Salman Rushdie were destroyed for “blasphemy”. The “Harry Potter” novels were targeted by Christian fanatics in several US states in the early 2000s and ignited for leading to “witchcraft” and “Satanism.”

Book burning in Berlin on May 10, 1933.

For female self-determination

Author Margaret Atwood does not know if her book “The Handmaid’s Tale” has ever been publicly burned, she said in an interview with US radio station NPR. However, she and the publisher want to set an example with her fireproof book in the fight against book bans and censorship. The novel has sold millions of copies, and its impact has been amplified by the television series: women’s rights activists from around the world don the red robes with the huge white caps in the demonstrations for their right to abortion and self-determination.

The fireproof edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York, with the proceeds, expected to exceed US$100,000, going to the writers’ association PEN America for its work in promoting freedom of expression.

