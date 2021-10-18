√ Elton John’s ‘friendship record’: ‘I’d like to work with Billie Eilish too’

“I had no intention of making music during the lockdown. This record was really born as a coincidence”, Elton John immediately underlines, telling, during a virtual presentation with the press, the his new album “The lockdown sessions”. Despite the initial idea of ​​not making music during the quarantine, in fact, thanks to a meeting in early 2020 with Charlie Puth and his show “Rocket hour” on Apple Music, the voice of “Tiny dancer” during the lockdown has worked on a number of projects with other artists. The result is a record that, due out next October 22nd, collects the remotely recorded songs by Pinner’s musician, for the past 18 months, in collaboration

with numerous artists of different musical genres, generations, cultures and continents.

Striped T-shirt, dark jacket and red trousers to match the color of the lenses of his glasses: this is how the voice of “Tiny dancer” introduces himself, in the company of Matt Everitt of the BBC at Metropolis Studios in London, to the numerous journalists in link on Zoom for a “Q&A” in view of the publication of his new record. The album includes 16 songs and it is a project in which, among others, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Gorillaz, and a host of young artists such as – for example – Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, SG Lewis, Rina Sawayama, Charlie Puth, Young Thug and the Surfaces. Given the many collaborations and names involved in “The lockdown sessions”, during the virtual meeting Elton John has – among other things – remembered i musicians he has worked with throughout his career and explained how, at this moment, he has a desire to helping and dealing with young people.

The genesis of “The lockdown sessions”

“The lockdown sessions”, paradoxically, took shape in a period in which relationships with other people were severely tested by pandemic which, however, it didn’t stop the album from becoming a collaborative project The first input came from a meeting between Elton John and Charlie Puth in a restaurant in Los Angeles, while the voice of “Rocket man” had no plans to work on a new music project.

Thus, thanks to an invitation to the studio, the track recorded by Pinner’s musician together with the 29-year-old artist from New Jersey, “After all” was born, published as one of the anticipations of the disc. The other collaborations then emerged: “The next day I went to my music publisher’s house and worked with Surfaces on Zoom to one track – the first thing I ever did on Zoom,” said Elton John, who with the Texas duo he recorded “Learn to fly”. He added: “When I returned to England Damon Albarn asked me to play on Gorillaz’s ‘The Pink Phantom’, Rina Sawayama invited me to do a duet and play the piano in ‘Chosen Family’. I then worked on the Metallica cover with Miley Cyrus and Andrew Watt, and did ‘It’s a sin’ with Olly Alexander from Years & Years, before confronting the late Glenn Campbell’s ‘I’m not gonna miss you’ and collaborating with Lil Nas X ”.

A “record of friendships”

Subsequently, Elton John narrated, the production of the Australian electronic music duo PNAU emerged, which became the single “Cold heart” with Dua Lipa, and the collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder – on “Finish line” -, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks, SG Lewis and Jimmie Allen. “So, voila, out of nowhere … It’s all Charlie Puth’s fault, basically”, Said the musician, before underlining how much with the artists involved in the making of “The lockdown sessions” both came to create a real friendship relationship enough to make the album a “record of relationships and friendships”.

“Many friendships were born thanks to this record, from which a lot of magic and a lot of happiness emerged: I loved doing it,” said Elton John, before recalling his career beginnings when, in the late 1960s, he worked as a session player. “I often play on other people’s records, you have to adapt to what they want and tell you to do, and that’s okay with me. At the beginning I was a session man, before becoming Elton “, narrated the artist, before telling:” I made the tracks with Lil Nas X and Glenn Campbell in the Abbey Road Studio Two, the same studio where 54 years earlier I was playing on the Hollies track “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother”.

.So I’ve come full circle and love what I’m doing. It’s nice to be able to play on another musician’s piece ”.

The importance of helping young artists and the desire to collaborate with Billie Eilish

Some of the artists who worked with Elton John, after the suspension of his “Farewell yellow brick road tour” due to the pandemic, came into contact with the musician during the show “Rocket hour” on Apple Music. It was interesting and important to work with young personalities for the same artist as Pinner who, during the virtual meeting with the press, said: “For six years in a row I did a radio show on Apple and I cultivated friendships with young musicians, one thing that spurred me on. I get excited when I hear something new from someone young“. And again: “Billie Eilish, for example, surprised me when I listened to her debut album. Other names are Lorde, Khalid and Berwyn. When I like a record by a young artist, I invite him to my show and interview him. For me it is important to lend a hand“.

This desire to support and support young artists also stems from gratitude for the help received in the beginning. “When I first went to America, Neil Diamond, the Beach Boys, Leon Russell, The Band, George Harrison, got in touch with me because they liked my music,” said Elton John. During his career, then, the voice of “I’m still standing” crossed his path with other greats in the history of music. “I was lucky enough to play with Bob Dylan, John Lennon, George Harrison, Leon Russell, Leonard Cohen, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles “, recalled Elton John who, answering the question if there is any

musician, with which he has not yet collaborated, with whom he dreams of recording a duethe then added:

“Now, however, I am more interested in singing with the younger ones and I think it’s because I have a lot of fun. I have met all the great artists and have been lucky enough to work with most of them. So, someone will come. I’d like to do something with Billie Eilish someday, but not yet because it is still looking for its way ”.

The concert at San Siro

Next year the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour” tour will bring Elton John to perform also in Italy for a concert at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on June 4, 2022. For Pinner’s musician it will be the last show of his career in our country and the first in the Milanese stadium. “I can’t wait to see you all on the road for the last time,” said the artist announcing the new concert series of his tour.

Here she is tracklist and cover of “The lockdown sessions”:

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin (global reach mix)

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You