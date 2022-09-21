▷ Benefits of Meditation » Key Contributions to Well-Being

How to do meditation for beginners? The practice of meditation is one that has gained strength and popularity, in part thanks to the list of advantages of meditation which makes it a very attractive exercise, especially since there are many types and it is relatively accessible with the existence of even the 5 minute meditation.

Meditation and its physical benefits

What is meditation and how is meditation done? Meditation is a practice that has become more popular over time, especially during the pandemic, a period of time where many found themselves unable to leave their homes and were forced to adapt and create new habits, including meditation. .

What is meditation for? The benefits of meditation have been expressed by many people and vary in their range and intensity, from people who say they simply feel better after meditating to those who claim to have overcome some condition thanks to the practice. This time they will talk about the physical benefits, the psychological benefits generated by meditating and finally material that tests the reality of these statements, does meditation really work?

low blood pressure

To start with the physical benefits, we will talk about the effects that they supposedly have on the human body, the first is the reduction of blood pressure, the practitioners of meditation for stress assure that when entering this state of relaxation, the pressure drops to as well as heart rate, which helps reduce the chance of getting headaches. Other people go a step further and claim that practicing meditation regularly prevents and protects cardiovascular health.

Reduces muscle tension

The second benefit is also linked to the state of relaxation that is sought during the guided meditation in the morning and is the reduction of muscle tension. Stress and poor posture generate exhaustion and tension in the body, especially in the back, meditation helps to relax this tension and dissipate it, especially when practiced together with other disciplines such as yoga.

sleep improvements

One of the most mentioned benefits are those associated with stress, or rather its dissipation, which is why many people who suffer from stress or who follow a very fast lifestyle, come to consider or practice meditation in the morning in search of solutions.

Sleep problems are something relatively common among adults, either due to their conciliation or maintenance and many times it is related to these stress and anxiety problems already mentioned, therefore some people assure that meditating can improve sleep not only for the effect of meditation on stress (which is supposed to reduce it, which would make the act of sleeping somewhat easier) but because meditation generates learning that allows the person to enter a state of relaxation at will in a more simple, this comes with practice time of course.

Immune system

The most surprising and apparently proven benefit is the effect that meditation has on the immune system. As is well known, the immune system is the compound of cells and organs that are responsible for fighting diseases and infections that humans suffer from. exposed, this would mean that meditation as a constant habit would reduce the number of times someone gets sick (an important health improvement).

Mental benefits and how to calm the mind?

It is clear that the physical benefits are not the most popular of meditation, the practitioners of this technique express more benefits or improvements in psychological aspects of their person. It should also be clarified that many practitioners of morning meditation express improvements in spiritual areas of their lives, however this article will not discuss this, partly because there is no way to really verify these statements and partly because some of these spiritual areas can be translated into psychological aspects that if they have been scientifically proven

better concentration

Attention problems have been a phenomenon that has become more relevant and has entered the consciousness of many people, especially with attention deficit disorder (ADD) which is known by a considerable number of people. It is no secret that the average person today is subject to so many distracting elements and factors that concentrating on a task can be really difficult, especially if the task is not interesting or challenging for the person.

Meditation is a process in which the person tries to concentrate on specific elements and thoughts, and practitioners assure that practicing this discipline improves the ability to concentrate, possibly because it is an exercise that forces you to “disconnect” from many distracting factors and abilities. used for meditation can be used to focus on another task.

Relaxation (meditation to calm the mind)

In the physical benefits section, it was seen how the relaxation of the body affects different systems such as the muscular and the cardiovascular; however, relaxation does not only occur physically but also has psychological effects. Meditation can work to create a state of relaxation and “peace” which relaxes the person psychologically, like many of the other benefits of the practice there is a distinction between the immediate effects and the long term effects that come with meditation. regular practice of meditation, a meditation session can work to relax mentally for a short period of time, but inveterate practitioners claim that maintaining this habit can have more intense effects such as “becoming happier” which is a much bigger statement and complex to prove.

List of studies that support

Now, having seen some of the supposed benefits that meditation grants, it is time to ask yourself the most important question: is this true, does it really work? This question has passed through the minds of several academics, who have taken on the task of conducting studies to verify it. However, the research does not end there, some people have carried out studies on meditation studies, such is the case of G. Sánchez (2011) from the University of Costa Rica who compiled quantitative and qualitative studies with different populations and analyzed the results to observe their results, their validity and also provide recommendations.

The conclusions of their study were that meditation can effectively be used for a specific objective, but it often ends up generating adjacent or general benefits that do not fall within the original goal, among these the reduction of stress and anxious elements such as thoughts intrusive, improving the capacity for self-control and emotional regulation.

The general effects of meditation are evident in people who practice it for a long time and in those who have only started for a short time.

However, not everything is positive, some criticisms or suggestions to these studies were that many focus on a single type of meditation (mindfulness) and it would be positive to evaluate the results of an investigation with other variations of the practice, studies with samples are also suggested broader and with safer procedures to avoid any contamination in the results and have a broader picture of the phenomenon.

In conclusion, some of the benefits of meditation are true, especially the psychological ones, since studies seem to show a real improvement in the quality of life of people, in terms of the physical aspect of the advantages of meditation, some exist but others are somewhat exaggerated, however, if one takes into account that meditation helps the psychological aspect of the person, it is to be expected that the physical environment presents some improvement, since the mind and the body influence each other and vice versa.