▷ Cameos » 10 Expensive Brief Movie Appearances

Cinema, throughout its history, is marked by cameos by famous people who appear on the big screen out of nowhere, but sometimes they are announced in advance to give the project more fame. From vintage to newer movies, surprise appearances by Hollywood stars who are the sensation of the moment; for example, Stan Lee’s cameos are the most famous and are common in Marvel-Disney movies. Now that we’ve defined what a cameo in a movie is, it’s time to list the most expensive and brief cameos that have ever been recorded in the cinematographic world.

Movie curiosities:

Hugh Jackman

In the world of Marvel and in the film space in general, Hugh Jackman is one of the most beloved actors, and now you’re going to love him even more when you find out what he did with his 20-second cameo in X-Men: First Class (2011). When Fox was renewing the generation of actors for the franchise of X Men did not want to miss the opportunity that the stubborn Logan aka Wolverine (Wolverine).

In fact, in his own way, the forgetful Wolverine said “Fuck y’all!” and he continued to smoke his cigar in a bar while young Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr (Magneto) are left cold and without his help. This is perhaps one of the best movie cameos because the money Jackman raised ($20 million) went to a charitable organization, his boys’ school.

Marlon Brando

In 1978, Marlon Brando (1924-2004) played Jor-El, the father of Kal-El/Clark Kent in Superman. To the surprise of many, Brando turned heads for his appearance, which cost the production $3.7 million. Brando’s performance in the film accounted for 10 minutes, but it seems that the two-time Oscar winner was not very happy with the corresponding payment.

After the theatrical release, Brando managed to negotiate with the production company for box office profits, and ended up earning $19 million for his cameo. If you are looking for the meaning of expensive cameo, Marlon Brando is probably one of the synonyms.

The Rock / Dwayne Johnson

The Rock was the companion of the iconic Samuel L. Jackson in spare cops (2010), an action-comedy film in which two policemen become the sensation of the station and not because of their ability to catch the bad guys, but because of the trail of destruction they leave behind on each mission. Even so, the popularity of both rises like foam and they become an explosive couple who let themselves love and hate each other at the same time.

Dwayne Johnson was involved for quite some time, but his smile and physique cost $9 million for his appearance, which, for now, ranks on this list as one of the most expensive celebrity cameos.

Ving Rhames

when it premiered Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) nobody knew that Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt) was going to be sitting at a table, at some point, talking to the huge Ving Rhames; It was like those celebrity greetings when fans run into them on the street. Surprising but nice.

Rhames and Cruise have a friendly scene where they chat about their affairs and secret missions, very late in the film. Ving’s minutes on screen are few, but this cameo cost 7.7 million dollars, which is added to the three million he received for the third installment of the espionage franchise. Answering the question of what is an expensive cameo, the answer is: Ving Rhames.

Brad Pitt

In once upon a time there was a deadpool / Deadpool 2 (2018), Brad Pitt (Vanisher) joined the X-Force team to accompany the hilarious Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) to fight the fearsome Cable (Josh Brolin), but his heroic moment was a matter of a spark. And we say this in every sense of the word, since in addition to the fact that Pitt, who plays an invisible hero, appeared for a few seconds, he died electrocuted by electrical wiring that he collided with while defending the ship. However, that flash cameo earned him the sum of $1,000.

And why did he show up if he was going to die in a heartbeat? Well, Brad Pitt himself assured that he did it because it was “the easiest thing” he could do in his acting career. “Ryan called me and I said why not?” For that reason, Pitt became the representative of the best celebrity cameos in modern cinema.

charlie sheen

To the list of movie appearances, we add the popular and irreverent Charlie Sheen, who is mostly known for his role as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men made his appearance in Scary Movie (2005) with the gorgeous Lindsay Lohan. Both went to the set for a day of recording a “sexual scene”; filming Sheen took $250,000 in her pocket.

Easy money? Maybe. But Charlie, who had already had a cameo in a movie of this franchise, wanted to make sense of his profit for little effort, so he made a distribution of goods: 150,000 went to a non-profit organization chosen by the creative team, 100,000 they went to Lohan, who had to pay large amounts of taxes, and 500,000 for him. This is one of the great synonyms for well-placed, expensive cameos.

Benedict Wong

What are cameos in Marvel? If we talk about cameos in Disney movies, there is a lot of space to cover, but in this case, Benedict Wong, who became known for his role as the sorcerer Wong of the franchise of Doctor Strangereturned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to resume his magic in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

In the acclaimed film of the Marvel-Disney alliance there are other important appearances such as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), but it was Wong who had more space in different action scenes. That is why the actor kept two million dollars for his cameo in Shang Chi.

Zendaya Stoermer

Although it sounds strange to you, Zendaya has a last name, but she is simply known in the artistic world as Zendaya; With that said, we can move on to the topic you’re interested in: the cost of cameos. Well, the case of Zendaya is particular, since she was one of the media representations, along with Timothée Chalamet, of the acclaimed film by Denis Villeneuve, dunes (2021).

And why is Zendaya listed as a cameo? The reason is as follows. Probably, the production took advantage of the fury for both stars (more for Zendaya), to promote and represent the film, a project in which the popular actress only appeared for a few 7 minutes on the screen, for a salary of 300,000 dollars. However, it is said that the young star of euphoria will have more space with his character in the sequel to Dunes.

Bill Murray

If you made it to number 10, it’s because you already know what a cameo in a movie is. A clear example of classic cameos is that of Bill Murray, who is known worldwide for the franchise of The Ghostbusters (1984-1989), and his fixation on comedic and disastrous scenes also led him to appear in Zombieland (2009-2019).

And it was perhaps that same current that dragged him towards Ghostbusters: Legacy (2021), where Murray made his appearance again as Doctor Peter Venkman, a cameo appearance that earned him $300,000. The good thing about this return is that Bill was with his old Ghostbusters team: Doctor Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver), Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson).

The appearances that we have compiled in this list are the most expensive and also the shortest, but they are worth it. On the other hand, if you are looking for the movie with the most cameos, think about the appearances of the beloved and remembered Stan Lee (1922-2018), who always had a reserved and unexpected space in the MCU movies.