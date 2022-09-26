▷ Famous Activists » 6 Current Famous Social Activists

Fortunately, at this time, people who are extremely young but with a lot on their minds to contribute are given the opportunity to express themselves, and there is also the wave of artists who have taken advantage of the power of their fame to represent silenced and unprotected groups. It is now common for celebrities to lend their voices for a good cause in the role of social activists and become famous activists, some so dedicated to work, even more so than to the career that made them popular. Now understanding the definition of what activists are, let’s get to know some names of social activists or activist characters who set the tone in this century.

Environmental undertakings:

Greta Thunberg

First on our list of famous activists is the 19-year-old Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, for her controversial and repeated appearance in headlines around the world. She is identified as an example of her for her passionate direct and combative message to world leaders who in her judgment remain indolent on climate change issues.

This environmental activist, born in Stockholm, Sweden, is commonly remembered for her vehement and emotional speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019 and for her crossing of the Atlantic months later to attend COP25 in Madrid.

“Because our leaders are acting like teenagers, we will have to shoulder the burden that they should have shouldered long ago. I want you to listen to the scientists, I want you to unite and I want you to act”, were his words, which motivated more than a million students and other activists to join together to protest the inaction on climate change.

Her diagnoses of Asperger syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder and selective mutism were not impediments to continue her cause and as one of the most prominent young famous activists. Greta was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in March 2019 and she is today considered a youth icon for starting the Fridays for Future movement; She is also part of the list of the 100 most influential people according to Time magazine..

Malala Yousafzai

We continue with the youngest woman in universal history to receive a Nobel Prize, Malala is a defender of the rights of Pakistani women, where she was born on July 12, 1997. Her message led her to receive a shot in the head by of a Taliban gunman, but this only strengthened his determination to continue.

Although her name became world famous after this unfortunate event, the young woman who is now 25 years old already had an important career in her fight for the right of women to receive an education. From the age of 11 and with the ideas of a family of progressive educators, Malala, curious about what they are activists, found a way to express her disagreement with the restrictive practices of the Taliban, through an anonymous blog, denouncing among other actions the ban on girls going to school.

The threats to which she fell prey, as well as her miraculous survival, drew support from people around the world, which helped her further her cause. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and was named three times, in the Time 100, I want to know what they are.

Angelina Jolie

She is a woman who has shown genuine compassion for people in need, not only by actively participating in international charity programs, but also by making a commitment in her personal life to foster, protect and educate several adopted children. At 47 years old, she is one of the most talented and famous actresses in Hollywood, but also a reference name for the people who work to make the world a place for everyone.

Luckily, this American is not one of the most influential people on the planet, she has earned the respect not only of the artistic community but also for her philanthropic efforts, participating in a series of causes, including conservation, education and human rights. Women’s. Although she is especially known for her role as special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012, after holding her title of Goodwill Ambassador for more than 10 years.

In her humanitarian work and as a prominent celebrity human rights activist, Jolie has devoted special efforts to mass population displacement crises, representing UNHCR at the diplomatic level and helping to find solutions for people forced to flee. from their homes. She has traveled to war-torn areas such as Cambodia and Darfur and worked with refugees and others who needed help.

Bond

His nickname is synonymous with good music but also with good will, he is one of the artists who has known how to take advantage of the positive influence of his art for many generations to deliver the message of peace, love and solidarity that he himself practices, through actions humanitarian aids aimed at people who really need it.

Among the famous activists for peace, the message of defense of various positive causes is not only conveyed by Bono through his songs as the leader of the famous band U2 but also through his participation in different activities and collaborations. Since 1999, Paul David Hewson has had a leading presence in campaigning for third world debt relief and raising awareness of problems in Africa such as the AIDS pandemic. In 2007, he traveled with NBC’s Brian Williams to Africa to show the plight of the people, for which he received the Man of Peace award.

But in addition to debt relief and health awareness in Africa, he is cited for advocating for a wide range of causes and for his work with other activists around the world as well as non-profit organizations, including Amnesty International and Greenpeace. He is also the founder of several non-profit organizations, including One Campaign, which fights extreme poverty and preventable diseases around the world.

Leonardo Dicaprio

If anyone has heard the cry of our planet, it has been the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but he has also interpreted it and has raised his voice before men to defend it. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has been active since 1998.

As a staunch defender of the environment for several decades, his organization executes more than 35 projects for the conservation and protection of the last remaining wild places on Earth, applying sustainable solutions that promote the healthy relationship between humanity and nature. Not satisfied, Di Caprio as one of the most dedicated environmental activists, has produced several documentaries that raise awareness about this issue, the preservation of oceans, indigenous rights and the consequences of climate change.

This incredible Oscar-winning actor and star of countless movies is just as eager to serve as a UN Climate Change Messenger of Peace and sits on the boards of several environmental organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund, the Pristine Seas of the National Geographic Society and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Emma Watson

Her name refers us to two of her most outstanding roles: that of Hermoine Granger, one of the three main characters in the Harry Potter series, and that of an outspoken defender of women’s rights. Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is 32 years old.

The stroke of luck that she received when she was selected for her most important role in the Harry Potter film franchise, she knew how to take advantage of it and share it to make the world a better place. As part of the biography of a social activist, she is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and bankable stars worth over $10 million, but she bears her influence by raising awareness of a number of humanitarian issues.

Born in Europe, one of many famous female activists, Emma was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 and leads her efforts to empower young women, serving as an advocate for the He For She campaign, which promotes gender equality. gender.

Social activists are great speakers and visionary thinkers who aim to change history with the support of abused or subjugated communities. Its fundamental task is to empower groups and even entire nations so that they improve their living conditions and progress, and if things go well, to improve the entire world. Today, you are experiencing the rise of famous activists from very young ages, teenagers delivering powerful and inspiring speeches that reflect the power and ability of young people all over the planet.