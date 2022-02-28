▷ Film Adaptations » Best Adapted Films

Cinema and books have been together since the seventh art existed. Both allow viewers to enjoy scenes from another angle and perspective. There are magical film adaptations that have a relevant place in history and that is why we want to remember which are the best films adapted to the cinema.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Pride and Prejudice is part of the examples of literary adaptations, the novel was published on January 27, 1813 by Jane Austen and so far it has more than one adaptation and screenplay for the cinema, in addition to the television versions.

One of the most memorable film adaptations is the last one, which premiered in 2005. Starring British actress Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The direction ran by Joe Wright and the film was distributed by Universal Pictures.

It was praised by critics, received several awards and nominations, including a BAFTA in the category “Best New British Director, Writer or Producer”, awarded to Wright.

Likewise, we cannot finish talking about “Pride and Prejudice” (2005 Version) without mentioning its box office success. According to the specialized portal, Box Office Mojo, it raised more than $121 million worldwide.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

The passionate tale of two men who desire each other, love each other and can’t be together captivated millions. This cinematographic novel is based on the story -which bears the same name- by Annie Proulx.

It premiered in 2005 and stars the late Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Also in the cast are stars like: Anna Faris, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams.

The plot focuses on two cowboys who work taking care of sheep, as the film progresses they feel a strong attraction until they have sex for the first time and develop a relationship beyond the sexual. It is one of those novels as in the movies, this means that it is quite similar to the original story.

“Brokeback Mountain” became a hit with critics and also at the box office. It received eight Oscar nominations and won three. It grossed $178 million worldwide.

Forest Gump (1994)

Who doesn’t remember the scene of Forrest running? It is one of those moments that the cinema leaves you speechless.

Perhaps few people know that the successful film, starring Tom Hand, is a film adaptation of the novel written by Winston Groom.

The feature film was released in 1994 and was directed by Robert Zemeckis, although, clearly, this film is not one of the worst adaptations of books in the cinema, the script does differ a bit from the work, especially when it comes to the personality of the protagonist.

In addition to breaking box office records, the film won the highest statuette at the 1995 Oscars and yes for “Best Picture”, Tom Hand also became “Best Actor” and won the award for “Best Adapted Screenplay” .

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the best adapted horror and suspense movies in history. It premiered in 1991.

It is one of those examples of a film adaptation of great quality and audacity. It is based on the novel -which bears the same name- written by the American author, Thomas Harris in 1985.

What’s the story about? It focuses on Hannibal Lecter, a cunning and renowned psychiatrist, as well as respected, the only detail is that he keeps a secret: he is a murderer and cannibal.

Horror films are usually relegated in the awards season, but in this case it did not happen that way, since this film, starring Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins and Scott Glenn, was adored by critics.

It was the third film -in history- to receive the five main awards at the Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Within this list of the best film adaptations, it was impossible to leave out one of the classics most loved by the public: Gone with the wind. The feature film was released in 1939.

It is among the films based on literary works by renowned authors, since the script was adapted from the work of the same name, written by Margaret Mitchell. It is a classic in American literature.

The film focuses on the Civil War in the United States, talking about everyday life, the transcendental moments of that historical moment, but its central axis is romance.

It is included in the “Best Movies of All Time” list. American Film Institute.

It (2017)

It is one of the many film adaptations of Stephen King, this book has had several versions in the cinema, but one of the best is the one released in 2017.

It became a resounding success at the box office. It is one of the highest grossing horror films in history, grossing a little over $650 million worldwide.

Like the book, it tells the story of the terrifying clown and seven children, the 2017 version was directed by Andrés Muschietti.

For many, before this version of It, the previous ones were considered bad film adaptations.

The film received good reviews and even won the category of “Best Horror Movie” in the Golden Trailer Awards.

Fight Club (1999)

Suspense and drama come together in this exceptional film: Fight Club, which was released in 1999. It is a film adaptation of the book by Chuck Palahniuk, a writer known for its satirical content.

In the direction was the well-known David Fincher, while in the main roles were performed: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter.

The tape had a great impact on American and world culture. His criticism of the consumer society was very powerful at the time. Leaving the big question open, do we need everything we consume or do we do it to fill a void?

Little Women (2019)

Little Women is one of the most successful teen book movies of the last decade. The film premiered in 2019 and the direction was in charge of the incredible Greta Gerwig.

It is far, but far from being one of the worst adaptations of books in the cinema, since critics praised the film and not only for its adapted script, but also for its performances, costumes and colorful scenes.

It features an all-star cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel and Chris Cooper.

It is based on the book by Louisa May Alcott published in 1868, a work among the most valued in the literary history of the United States.

It is among film novels chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the best films of 2019, it was also nominated for different awards and received an Oscar for “Best Costume Design”.

Matilda (1996)

Of the literary adaptations for children, Matilda is one of the most remembered by current millennials. In the same way, it is a tape that leaves a great message and is quite moving.

It is based on the book of the same name and was written by the British Roald Dahl in 1988.

Mara Wilson is the one in charge of the leading role, she commissions the girl Matilda, who is a genius and uses her psychokinetic abilities.

For all fans of Matilda, there is good news: Netflix will add to its repertoire of adaptation films a remake of Matilda.

Dunes (2021)

In this list of the best films with a film adaptation and script, it is necessary to include Dune. The science fiction film is based on the book by Frank Herbert published in 1965.

The film became one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. The cast of the feature film is made up of great stars, including prominent names like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Oscar Isaac.

The photography, settings, and storyline were well received by critics, as well as doing better than expected at the box office, grossing $400 million.

It has 10 Oscar nominations.

Room (2015)

“The room” in Spanish, is one of the most moving film adaptations. The script was adapted from the book by the Irish writer, Emma Donoghue.

It stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay and tells the story of a woman who is kidnapped, during which time she has a child and lives in a shed. When “Jack” begins to have notions of what is happening around him, his mother begins to make a plan to escape.

It is one of those novel movies, whose story is moving because it talks about violence, maternal love and how fragile freedom can be.

For her performance, Larson received the Oscar for “Best Actress” and also a Golden Globe.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To close this list of the best film adaptations is a classic: To Kill a Mockingbird, released in 1962.

The film’s script was developed based on Harper Lee’s book, which received a Pulitzer Prize.

Topics such as racism and the difference in social classes are touched on in this film, considered one of the best films in the United States.

Critics welcomed this film with open arms and received several awards. At the Oscars they took three statuettes: “Best Actor” for Gregory Peck, “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Art Direction”.

These 12 film adaptations show that the seventh art and literature are an excellent pair. These films are reminders that movies adapted for the cinema, as long as they don’t stray too far from their original versions, are destined for success.