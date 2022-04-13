▷ #OPINION The Drunkard and the Psychopathic Colonel #13Abr

Said the psycho “I am not cynical, I am clinical.”

Once upon a time, in a distant village, La Borracha and El Coronel Psícópata met, where the latter had obtained, thanks to the prestige of the King, the administration of that town. La Borracha brandished standards of honesty when she was a complete histrionic in the art of deception, fraud and lies and The Psychopathic Colonel became her illicit consort having demonstrated his qualities as a thief, swindler, corrupt, liar, that is, such for which, just the credentials that La Borracha required to make fortunes at the expense of the needs of the unsuspecting people of that region.

They had been born for each other, at least that’s how La Borracha expressed it, who obtained from El Coronel Psícópata to fill her frivolous and superficial life, while pretending to have found true love when she realized that she was being used by a man without scruples, a pimp whose psychopathy kept her intoxicated and connected to her own psychopathy that she also suffered from.

But you don’t cheat on someone who knows you’ve been cheated on, so La Borracha played the idiot and made the most of the relationship, so that it was not known for sure who was using whom. The truth is that everyone was being fooled by these two swindlers and the money from illicit acts and crimes filled the pockets of La Borracha and El Coronel Psícópata, who did their dirty business and the town kept waiting for justice. A village stagnant in the Middle Ages only saw the rise of La Borracha and El Coronel Psícópata, who the first thing they did when savoring the dark side of power was to accumulate fortunes, have mansions built and stock up on new stables and carriages to parade in that territory as the potentates, mocking the good faith of the locals. While in parallel the flying monkeys were fed up with ill-gotten riches.

La Borracha a courtesan, El Coronel Psícópata a parasite, both indulged in debauchery and corruption and were known as “the new rich”, or “the pestilences”, both masked with the deceptive cover of a malevolent book whose appearance says nothing about its rotten content but when opened, its fetid and nauseating stench puts it in evidence as a work of Satan himself. La Borracha was to The Psychopath Colonel what the incubus was to the succubus and undercover in a front speech, they gloat over the ease with which they believe they are deceiving the people, that everyone believes them when they open their mouths from which only lies come out. , because they cunningly say what people want to hear or what people expect to hear even when it’s not true.

The truth is that the greatest misfortune that could have befallen that town was having fallen into the hands of La Borracha and El Coronel Psícópata who cunningly and full of vices do whatever they want without respecting any royal decree.

Although these episodes are torn from the imagination for the Europe of the XI Century, suppose for a moment that in this XXI century, where high technology prevails, where due to globalization everything is known instantly, it could exist somewhere in the world a village that does not take off towards honesty and remains in administrative obscurantism or in the silence imposed by fear because corruption has taken over destinies and the future.

Corruption at the level of organizations, especially public ones, is the practice by the authorities of using their functions and means for personal benefit, be it economic or otherwise, while cynicism is understood as shamelessness in lying or in the defense and practice of punishable actions, the performance of dishonest acts, brazen and rude obscenity.

Corruption and cynicism have become the binomial to prey on public money, in the nail and the dirty, in La Borracha and El Coronel Psicópata and they are one very spoiled by the other.

Between La Borracha and El Coronel Psícópata, understand corruption and cynicism or cynicism and corruption (the disorder is indifferent) there was love at first trap. Considering the genre and using the metaphor as a literary resource, we can compare corruption with Babylon the Great and Cynicism with Satan or a parasite.

Although for the purposes of this article sex is indistinct. According to the Holy Scriptures Babylon the Great is represented by a woman with whom the men of power have had dirty negotiations, she is the mother of abominations. But how can we know for sure what Babylon the Great represents? According to the angel who gave the revelation to the apostle John, we will find out if we use our intelligence wisely. After telling John that he would reveal to him the mystery of the woman riding the seven-headed beast, the angel said, “This is where the intelligence that has wisdom comes in: The seven heads signify seven mountains, on which sits the women. And there are seven kings. Five have fallen, one is, the other has not yet arrived, but when he arrives he has to stay a short time. » (Revelation 17:9)

We can compare the parasite El Coronel Psícópata with Satan or Satan, a name given in the Bible to the infernal power, sometimes personified, that opposes God and the liberation of human beings. He is mentioned for the first time in the Book of Job and with this name he is mentioned in the New Testament, where he is also called “prince of this world”. It can be said that he is a very cunning, sagacious and skillful person to achieve what he sets out to do. The father of lies or the evil tempter, appears as corruption conceives his earthly desires and as perverse serpent, shows him and offers him what he knows he is capable of satisfying his avarice and greed.

With this Biblical comparison I intend to encourage honest and decent officials who know and are very clear about their role as public servants for the benefit of their country and give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. But also shake the conscience of the cynical and corrupt, who brazenly justify what is unacceptable and of those professionals who lend themselves to help them break the law and commit fraud so that they enrich themselves at the expense of public goods or the illicit return that they make of those and are purposefully used as useful fools. And the flying monkeys, the gobball monkeys, the troop of fools, the lieutenants of The Psychopathic Colonel are equally guilty of the crimes they help him commit.

Let’s keep in mind that The Psycho Colonel is a werewolf, and his cynicism is his characteristic.

“The true cynic, the cynic by birth, only recognizes fidelity to himself.”

Pedro Juan Gutierrez

Chrysanthemum Gregory Leon

