▷ Sports Movies » 8 Exciting Sports Movies

TV entertainment and streaming platforms are full of various genres to watch, from sports series to Korean drama, there is a lot of content to explore on sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max, but let’s focus on movies sports. In general, sports movies are characterized by being nostalgic, inspiring and, most, are based on true stories or are tributes to the memories of great stars of the past or of the moment. Here are the eight best sports movies you can watch.

42 (2013)

Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020), before being known for his role as Black Panther/T’Challa in the Marvel movies, directed by Ryan Coogler, starred in 42. This is one of the best sports movies, not only because it has great character development by Boseman, but because it tells the story of how Jackie Robinson (1919-1972) became the first black man to have a career in sports. Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In 42 Robinson’s early years in MLB are told, giving his all to succeed in a white-dominated space, successfully enduring racism and abuse just because he was a different skin color. The title of the film refers to the jersey number of Jackie, who was one of the first icons of black history.

Claw (2022)

The names of sports in Spanish do not vary as much in English, but in this case the title of the film does: Hustle. Jeremiah Zagar’s film stars Adam Sandler, who plays Stanley Sugerman, an international scout who works with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, but his hobby is keeping an eye out for future stars. Sugerman has in mind to go to Spain to look for a prospect and that is where he runs into Bo Cruz, a character played by Toronto Raptors player Juancho Hernangómez.

Bo had a future in basketball, but everything changed when his girlfriend got pregnant and had to stay in Spain to start construction work. Stanley will do everything possible so that Bo Cruz goes with him to the United States, where he hopes to bring out his potential again and see him shine again. This is one of the motivational sports movies that has been praised by critics thanks to Sandler’s performance and also has other NBA stars appearing as themselves or playing other characters.

Adam Sandler received critical acclaim for his performance in “Claw” (Happy Madison Productions, Kirschenbaum Productions, Roth Films, Spring Hill Productions, KeBron James/Netflix).

I, Tonya (2017)

This dark comedy is a biographical sports mockumentary that follows the life of figure skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and her connection to the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan, who was her direct rival. According to the records, Craig Gillespie’s film was built with “true and contradictory interviews” with Tonya and her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, so the viewer must form their own idea of ​​truth or lies in this story that also breaks the fourth wall. It is one of the sports movies that has a lot of drama and dark humor.

On the other hand, the film also raises the question of whether or not people have actually been unfair to Tonya. Beyond that, I, Tonya It shows the great work of Robbie, who played the irritable and ambitious athlete. In awards season, at the 7th Annual AACTA International Awards, Robbie won Best Actress, while Allison Janney (played Tonya’s mother) won Best Supporting Actress; in the same modality both won a Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and at the 90th Academy Awards, Janney won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

The film leaves it up to the viewer to decide what is true and what is a lie in the plot (Clubhouse Pictures, LuckyChap Entertainment, 30West, Ai Film, Margot Robbie / Neon).

Playing with destiny (2002)

Also known as I want to be like Beckham and Bend It Like Beckham, this (by far) can be in the list of motivational sports movies for girls. Gurinder Chadha’s film shows you two girls, Jess (Parminder Nagra) and Juliette (Keira Knightley) who face each other on the fields of London to fulfill their dream of shining in football. However, both must grapple with sociocultural realities and concepts of femininity that make their path to success a bit bumpy.

Jess is the daughter of Punjabi immigrants, who are rooted in the Sikh religion, and expect her to become a successful lawyer, and on the other hand, Juliette is a star of her soccer team, but her mother wants her to be more feminine and she fears that she will develop a lesbian relationship with Jess. This is one of the British sports movies that won an ESPY for Best Sports Movie in 2003, and in 2004 it received a GLAAD Award for Best Wide Release Movie.

the color of money (1986)

Somehow or another this is one of the extreme sports movies on this list, not because they do stunts, but because it takes a lot of audacity to cheat playing pool and horses. In the color of money you can see Paul Newman as Eddie ‘Quick Eddie’ Felson, a former pool hustler who turned his life around and became a successful liquor salesman in Chicago.

This is Martin Scorsese’s sequel to The Hustler (1961, Robert Rossen) in which Eddie becomes a mentor to another would-be star con man, Vincent Lauria (Tom Cruise) who has many tricks to learn. Many consider that it is not Scorsese’s best installment but they recognize his ability to make billiards as exciting as watching a boxing match. The film won Newman the Academy Award for Best Actor, and it was his first Oscar.

“The Color of Money” tells the story of a former pool and horse racing con artist (Touchstone Pictures, Silver Screen Partners II).

The million dollar girl (2004)

Another of the motivational sports movies is The million dollar girl a production and direction of Clint Eastwood that tells the story of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a waitress who appears in a dilapidated gym, owned by Frankie Dunn (Eastwood), a cantankerous trainer, who is characterized by not training to women.

However, Maggie does not give up and insistently asks Frankie to train her, she succeeds and both create an incredible and strong relationship, which will help them pave the way to success in the ring, hand in hand with fellow assistant trainer Eddie «Scrap-Iron» Dupris (Morgan Freeman. In the wave of awards, the film won an Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

“The Million Dollar Girl” is one of the most inspiring sports movies (Warner Bros., Lakeshore Entertainment, Malpaso Productions, Albert S. Ruddy Productions, Epsilon Motion Pictures, Studiocanal).

Challenge on waves (2011)

This is an example that sticks to sports movies based on real events, since Challenge on waves (Soul Surfer) by Sean McNamara, is a film based on the autobiography of Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board (2004) by Bethany Hamilton, who recounts the before and after of her life as a surfer after a shark attack snatched her left arm.

Anna Sophia Robb is the protagonist of this story in which a young woman with a passion for surfing sees her future fall overboard after a fatal accident at sea. However, this production shows the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly of going through moments like that, in which you feel that your professional life no longer makes sense. Despite everything, Hamilton showed that life goes on and continues to be an example of the importance of faith in overcoming obstacles.

The story of Bethany Hamilton is one of the most inspiring (Brookwell-McNamara Entertainment, Enticing Entertainment, Island Film Group).

believe (2015)

Sports motivational movies are full of action, drama and also intensity. In this case, believe, which is the sequel Rocky Balboa (2006), the seventh installment and spin-off of the Rocky franchise, is listed as one of the best sports self-improvement movies.

Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson are the protagonists of the story of Adonis Creed (Joran), the unrecognized son of Apollo Creed, who manages to be trained and mentored by Rocky (Stallone), his father’s old rival.

Sports overcoming movies like this deserve a second part, and that is why, in addition to having an excellent development of the story and good characters, the evolutionary path of Adonis extended to Creed II: Defending the Legacy (2018) and Creed IIIa final film in the saga that has a release date of March 2023. However, returning to the first installment, Ryan Coogler’s project received the approval of critics and also won a Critics’ Choice and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

If you are looking for sports motivation movies, without a doubt this is the right list. We have included variety in the plots of these sports movies so that you can select the story that best suits your mood, but each of the sports movies that are part of the list are an example of perseverance, faith, passion and overcoming.