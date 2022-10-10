▷ The Office » Cast of Star Actors and Actresses

Comedy lovers will perfectly remember the cast of The Office. The series premiered in 2005 and the last season appeared on the screen in 2013. It is one of the most critically acclaimed and remembered by the public television shows. After so many years, what has happened to the cast of The Office?

Sitcoms:

Meaning, characteristics and examples of the best sitcom series in history (90s, current…) ➥ Read article

Steve Carell (Michael Scott)

The main face of The Office for seven seasons was actor Steve Carrel, who knew how to personify Michael Scott perfectly. His character was based on the British version, that is, on David Brent.

Actor Steve Carrel (eva rinaldi, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Cropping, toning and resolution enhancement from original)

For some the worst boss and whose responsibility he never showed, for others a simple human being who did not know how to act in different situations, two faces of a single character, but it is undeniable that he earned the affection of thousands of followers, who still love him. they remember nostalgically.

He was part until the ninth season of The Office. He is an icon of comedy, his work crossed American borders and won multiple Emmys.

After The Office

After The American Office, Carrel’s career did not stall. He participated in different dramatic films, an example of the film “Foxcatcher”, in 2014 and whose performance earned him an Oscar nomination in the category of “Best Actor”.

Added to the list of feature films in which Carrel has participated is “The Big Short”, “Battle of the Sexes” and “Crazy, Stupid Love”.

Carrell has also participated in series such as “The Morning Show” on Apple TV + and his agenda does not stop.

John Krasinski (Jim Halpert)

If you’re wondering, how many seasons does The Office have? There are nine that are available on Amazon Prime. After this fact, we will talk about Jim Halpert, the character that actor John Krasinski played during all seasons.

His character is a version of the Brit known as Tim Canterbury. Jim is depicted as a straight man, handsome, shy, and highly intelligent. For most of the series, one of the most charming plotlines is his infatuation with Pam Beesly.

After The Office

One of the most impressive changes in The Office actors was given by John Krasinski, who decided to leave Jim’s look behind and let his beard grow, for example, becoming a sexy symbol of Hollywood.

At the end of the series, he began to explore another facet of his career and even married actress Emily Blunt. He did not permanently detach himself from acting, but he dedicated himself to directing and the result is the feature films “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II”.

Jenna Fisher (Pam Beesley)

Jenna Fischer was the actress from The Office who played Pam Beesley. At the beginning of the series she is shy, as the show progresses Pam’s personality too. She manages to rise within the company and begins a friendship with Jim, which progresses to courtship, then marriage until the arrival of children.

She also shows her artistic leanings and stands out for her sweet personality. She is one of the most beloved female characters in American comedy. Until the last season she was with Jim.

After The Office

Jenna’s career also continued after the series, she was even part of the well-known ABC sitcom “Splitting Up Together”, although it was canceled after two seasons.

In turn, he ventured into the world of the podcast with Angela Kinsey, in that space they talk about The Office and some secrets of one of the best-known sitcoms of all time.

Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute)

The Office in the US was an unprecedented success and that, in part, is thanks to the cast. The cast also highlights Rain Wilson in his role as Dwight Schurete.

Actor Rain Wilson (Tai Lopez, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Cropping, toning, and resolution from original)

It is part of the characters of The Office that remained during all the seasons. He characterized by his lack of social skills, but his good sense for martial arts.

From The Office series, this actor was one of the most praised and nominated for several awards. Many fans agree that without Dwight it would not have been the same.

After The Office

It’s hard to imagine Wilson in anything other than a beetroot clerk role, but he did break through and have guest appearances on shows like “Room 104” and “Mom.”

The first is a show that has four seasons, mixes elements of comedy with thriller, while the second is Mom starring Anna Faris, it is a sitcom.

Ed Helms (Andy Bernard)

In the cast list of The Office, Ed Helms plays Andy Bernard, he is part of the cast of The Office from season 3 and remained until the last. Said character was created for the American version, therefore, it has no comparison in the British series.

Regarding his personality, his arrogance and insecurity stand out, although as the seasons progress this changes a bit and he becomes a bit friendlier.

After The Office

While enjoying the success of the series, Helms also had a successful side project, the film The Hangover, which consisted of three parts and the last one was released in 2013.

Helms became the most beloved of the films and apart from this, he showed that he has singing qualities.

On the other hand, in 2018 he starred in the comedy “Tag”, in Spanish it was baptized as “I caught you!”

B. J. Novak (Ryan Howard)

When The Office director Gregory Martin Daniels thought of an American version of Ryan Howard, BJ Novak was the first person who came to mind. In fact, he was the first actor approved for the remake of the sitcom.

Without a doubt, this is a character out of series, why? In the first place, because at first glance Ryan Howard does not seem like a swindler, much less would you think that he would end up in jail. He was present from the first season to the end.

BJ Novak also wrote the script for the series and was in the role of co-producer. The famous line from The Office “that’s what she said” came from him.

After The Office

After the success he experienced as one of the writers of The Office, BJ Novak did not stop writing and even published a series of short stories called “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories”.

In 2022 he also released a movie, which is called “Vengeance”.

Mindy KalingKelly Kapoor

It is one of the actresses of The Office who was previously a screenwriter, Mindy Kaling was in charge of interpreting Kelly Kapoor. She was present from season one to nine.

Actress Mindy Kaling (Montclair Film, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Crop, better tone and resolution than original)

His first appearance was in the episode “Diversity Day”. She was in charge of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton customer service area. As of the eighth season, the character decides to move to Ohio to marry her boyfriend Ravi de Ella.

After The Office

Mindy continues to be linked to the world of comedy, she even starred in one that bears her name and that is “The Mindy Project” and in turn, participated in others “The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever”.

Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin)

One of the biggest roles in Angela Kinsey’s career was playing Angela Martin in The Office, although she auditioned for the role of Pam first.

Actress Angela Kinsey (Cristina Dos Santos, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Cropping, toning and resolution enhancement from original)

She plays a professional accountant who has a deep love for cats. She throughout the series she has various love relationships, but one of her best known is with Andy Bernard. In the last season of The Office she ends up married.

After The Office

After the series ended, Kinsley pursued various projects, including running her own podcast and being a guest on Splitting Up Together with Fischer.

Ellie KemperErin Hannon

This character joins the series from season five, to take the place that Pam left in the company. He is also part of the cast of The Office from season 9.

Actress Ellie Kemper (jjduncan_80, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Cropping, toning and resolution enhancement from original)

He is an original character of the series, that is, he has no comparison with the British series.

Considered the most cheerful of the cast, pleasant and optimistic. She is one of the most beloved characters by fans of the series.

After The Office

The Office was just the beginning for Kemper, she continued with her cheerful and kind vision, this led her to star in her own show on Netflix called “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, which consisted of four seasons, the last one was broadcast in 2019.

Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson)

In The Office series, Stanley Hudson, a character played by Leslie David Baker, is one of the least enthusiastic, although his lack of “humor” is the most comical aspect of the character.

His expressions within the series are worthy of memes. It stays from the first episode to the last.

After The Office

He is still part of the comedy world and participated in Puppy Dog Pals, he is also a voice dubbing actor.

Characters are still missing for the full cast of The Office, however, they are the most relevant and best-known characters within the sitcom.

Without a doubt, the cast of The Office is varied and full of unique personalities. But, the most important thing is that all the actors and actresses that are part of what is the cast of The Office took advantage of the success of the series to elevate their careers.