▷ Those Are the Headlines for Thursday #10August
By Thursday, August 10, 2023
Portugal receives $1.5 billion from Venezuela in Novo Banco
The government has confirmed that Portugal’s decision is a “political victory”.
Paparoni on the social network: “The security of the Banderas money that is in Novo Bank is based on the (US) Treasury’s actions on Banderas, as long as these actions are in place, Nicolás Maduro will not have access to that money.”
Maduro’s government acknowledges that it will not be able to access the money from Portugal: “The Bandes are approved and own the resources.”
Sedis Libertad: Inflation between July 2022 and July 2023 was 498.27%
Pensioners and retirees march in Caracas to demand wages.
Soft drink manufacturers face closure Four out of 10 soft drinks consumed in Zulia are banned
Lack of financing and diesel supply hit farm production
Venezuela ranked as one of America’s top oil suppliers this 2023
Blackout intensifies again in Barquisimeto
They protested for power cuts of up to 8 hours a day in Santa Barbara
SOS Orinoco demands that the Venezuelan government stop the eco-destruction in Arco Minero
AJ Alert: Persecution against union movement escalates as social conflict escalates in Venezuela
Provea: the situation of Venezuelan natives is dire
The Red Cross has expressed “grave concern” after the ouster of its president in Venezuela
The International Red Cross sent two representatives to Venezuela to oversee the intervention.
Caserolazzo and burning tyres: night protest in Santa Bárbara del Zulia due to power failure
Due to heavy rains in Vila de Cura the river Cuiarta is in spate
Does Diosdado do “tourism” in Havana?
NGOs and civil society reject attacks on primary candidates
Luis Almagro demands security guarantees for María Corina Machado and her expeditionary command
Eduardo Battistini criticizes the stigmatization of Venezuelan migration in Colombia
Former Venezuelan trade unionists are in danger: inhumane detention conditions and medical negligence put their lives at risk
The PDVSA retiree died while waiting for medical care in Maturin: he went to three clinics.
Maduro’s government agreed to build a complex for fuel storage in Cuba.
Crude oil exports to China and America increased
In Chichirivichi, they condemn that a tavern throws excrement on Playa Norte.
Ignorance and disrespect for traffic rules is common among motorists
Troncal 5 blocked in Tachira due to opposition from neighbors
The programming of the Virgen del Valle in Lecheria will begin on August 25
Nearly 8,200 illegal miners have been evicted from the Venezuelan Amazon
Tropical wave 27 passes through West: Rain expected across country
Dollar: 31.24 – Parallel: 33.09 – Bitcoin: 29,545.50
From “Venezuela Heals” to the “Chevron Effect”
Venezuela is the sixth largest oil supplier to the United States
George Harris has been recognized as the best comedian in Miami in 2023
La Caperucita Criolla by Aquiles Nazoa Awarded by Banco del Libro
Supreme Court of Justice confirms light sentence for Chinese nationals accused of abusing minors in Venezuela
According to the Real Estate Chamber, revising the lease law will allow the reactivation of the housing market in Venezuela
Mild earthquake felt in areas of Greater Valencia and Carabobeno Coast
international
Fernando Villavicencio, the candidate who opposed Rafael Correa, was shot several times in the head
Fernando Villavicencio had condemned the death threats a few days earlier. Ecuadorian presidential candidate shot dead by assailants. He was 59 and is survived by five children.
At least nine others were injured after Fernando Villavicencio was shot in Ecuador
One of the killers responsible for the attack was killed
Fernando Villavicencio denounced the relationship between Alex Saab, Piedad Córdoba and Rafael Correa for months
Correa’s threat against Villavicencio reappears: “the party will end soon”
Rafael Correa had to disable comments on his post about Fernando Villavicencio
Everything points to Rafael Correa because Villavicencio was the one who exposed Rafael Correa’s corruption.
The Week: The ELN also wants to kill Maria Fernanda Cabal, former commander of the Colombian army
Negotiations between Colombia and the ELN were shaken by an alleged conspiracy against the prosecutor.
Amazon summit fails to stop destruction of “world’s lungs”
Curacao refinery avoids PDVSA oil to avoid losing OFAC license
The violent death of a girl has disrupted the election campaign in Argentina
Trump asks Florida court to review classified material at a different location
At least 35 people were injured in an explosion at an optical equipment factory near Moscow
The Fall of Podemos: From Third Political Force to Irrelevance
Officials investigating 30 submerged vehicles in South Florida lake
DeSantis replaces campaign manager to rally as Republican nominee
Florida Democrats criticize latest DeSantis campaign appointment
López Obrador defends Petro against his son’s trial scandal
Colombian Foreign Minister: If the complaint against ELN is true, it would be a bomb against the peace process
103-year-old migrant reaches US border seeking asylum
64 Venezuelan migrants released in Trinidad and Tobago
The medicine found in the White House will belong to a member of the Biden family.
Military rebels in Niger have accused France of violating their airspace
WHO asks countries to continue reporting cases of COVID-19
At least nine people have died and two are missing in a hostel fire in France
London alert: TikTok video incites mass robbery in city center
Typhoon Khanon has again disrupted transport in southern Japan, prompting thousands to be evacuated
Death toll in Beijing floods rises to 33, while 18 are still missing
Hawaii has nowhere to take refuge amid wildfires and hurricanes
Immigration from Colombia and Venezuela contributes to population record in Spain
China. The economy has slipped into deflation for the first time in more than two years.
Biden has restricted US investment in China’s strategic technology sectors.
He proposes a strike of taxi drivers in the main cities in Colombia
442 migrants rescued in the waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote
South Florida on alert for “extreme heat”
Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Florida is the winner of the third largest prize in US history
Julio Capote, famous soap opera actor and father of Marita and Tatiana Capote, passed away
Venezuela wins in professional category of classical ballet and contemporary dance at “All Dance Europe”
Microphone Cardi B threw during concert auctioned for nearly $100,000
game
PSG inform Neymar he is not with them
Venezuela to host V Absolute Pan American Paddle Championships in October
Minnesota beat Toluca on penalties to advance to League Cup quarterfinals
Messi multiplied Inter Miami’s goalscoring average by 3
Miguel Cabrera had two hits and moved the immortal Tony Gwynn out of 20th place.
Greetings
Life is a collection of moments.
