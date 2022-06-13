▷ WWE SmackDown en Español June 10, 2022 Live results

The Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends his title against GuntherIn addition, the qualifying fights for Money in The Bank begin, Sheamus will face Drew McIntyreand Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans, too, Riddle will face Sami Zayn.

Schedule

Now we will present the start time of this show, grouped by countries and start time. Remember, that if your country of origin is not on the list, you can go to https://luchaonline.com/horario/ to check the schedule.

6:00 pm – 6:00 pm Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras).

7:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador).

8:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. New York (United States), Santiago (Chile), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay).

9:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay).

02:00 (early morning of the next day): Spain.

SmackDown live results

Money in the Bank qualifying match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, match without winners, because both fighters took metal chairs to attack each other.

Money in the Bank qualifying match

Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li, by a count of three, after she received a Women’s Right. Lacey qualifies for MITB ladder fighting.

The SmackDown Champion Ronda Rousey is in the ring, talks about Natalya and her fight against her in Money in the Bank. Shotzi interrupts her and challenges her to a match, Rousey accepts.

hand to hand fight

Ronda Rousey defeats Shotzi, by surrender, after applying an Armbar. After the meeting, Natalie attacks Ronda Rousey from behind and catches her in a Sharpshooter.

Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER prevailed over Ricochet (c), by a count of three after applying a Dropkick, finished with a Powerbomb. GUNTHER is the new Intercontinental Champion.

Backstage Paul Heyman He promises Sami Zayn a place in The Bloodline if he wins tonight, but there will be dire consequences if he loses.

hand to hand fight

Riddle defeat Sami Zayn, by a count of three, after applying an RKO to him. As a result of the match, Riddle wins a match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Unified Universal Championship, for next week.

Thus ends this show.