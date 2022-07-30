Business

◉ BLUE dollar TODAY: at what price did it close on July 29

I followed LIVE the price of the BLUE dollar today, minute by minute. The price of the blue dollar and official dollar of TODAY, July 29. How much is the currency trading at?


Dollars

I followed the price BLUE DOLLAR and OFFICIAL DOLLAR today, July 29, LIVE. The currency keeps Argentines expectant day by day. Therefore, below, we will tell you at what price it closed this Tuesday. I know how much the dollar was quoted in the official market and also in the parallel market.

BLUE dollar TODAY: price and price this July 29

Last updated on 7/29 at 5:12 PM.

PURCHASE SALE
BNA DOLLAR $129.25 $137.25
DOLAR BLUE $291 $296
TOURIST DOLLAR $240.19
WHOLESALE DOLLAR $131.07 $131.27
DOLLAR CDO C/LIQ. $275.96 $288.70
CASH MEP DOLLAR $274.35 $278.36



BLUE dollar: at what price is it trading TODAY, July 29

09.12: The downward trend of the blue dollar continues

The blue dollar is now trading at $301 to buy and $306 to sell.

11.46: The blue dollar falls again

The blue dollar is now trading at $306 to buy and $311 to sell.

11.26: BLUE DOLLAR TODAY

I followed minute by minute the price of the blue dollar and the official dollar for this Friday, July 29.

11.14 am: The BLUE DOLLAR is maintained

  • Purchase: $309
  • Sale: $314

10.20 – at what price did the blue dollar open today

The purchase at $309; the sale at $314.

Blue dollar today – at what price did it close on July 28

The purchase at $309; the sale at $314.

Blue dollar today – at what price did it close on July 28

The purchase at $309; the sale at $314.

What time does the market open

We will have the first information on the price of the blue dollar from 10.

