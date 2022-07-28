◉ BLUE dollar today: at what price did it open this July 28?
What are the types of dollar in Argentina
It was born in January 2014 and consists of the official value of the North American currency plus 20 percent of the income and personal property tax. It should be noted that there is still a sale stock of 200 dollars per person and per month.
Also known as the black dollar or parallel dollar, this note is sold in the informal market, through little trees or caves. It usually has an exchange rate that is well above the official dollar.
- 3- Mep Dollar or Bolsa Dollar
It consists of the purchase of bonds in pesos and their subsequent sale in dollars. These are denominated in dollars but are listed in both dollars and pesos, allowing them to be operated in both currencies.
It is in which people or companies sell or buy dollars to the bank or exchange agencies, according to the price offered by each entity. There are two quotes: “buy”, which is the price the bank is willing to pay to buy dollars from people, and “sell”.
Foreign trade, payment of dollarized debts and dividends are used. In addition, it corresponds to the official dollar rate that the Central Bank charges retail banks.
This is an operation by which a person or company can exchange Argentine pesos for dollars abroad, through the purchase and sale of shares or debt securities.
- 7- Dollar for industry and services
Due to the effect of withholdings, exporters of manufactures and services actually receive a dollar at a lower value than the official one, and much lower than the blue.
What is the blue dollar?
The blue dollar, also known as the parallel dollar or the black dollar, are euphemisms used in Argentina to refer to the US dollar that is bought illegally on the black market. Its main characteristic is that its exchange rate value is generally well above the official dollar.
On the other hand, the blue denomination on this coin is due to the fact that the word “blue” in English not only refers to the color blue, but also to something dark or mysterious. It is for this reason that the informal dollar is so called due to its illegal nature.
What does the value of the blue dollar depend on?
The attraction for those who handle this currency is that its price skyrockets in times of exchange rate instability. Therefore, despite the fact that the Blue dollar is an informal exchange rate that is traded outside the system, we must not lose sight of the fact that its price depends on the rest of the real economy.
For these reasons it is that Argentines generally bet on the informal dollar because it has two attributes, firstly, it is a value safeguard against the permanent devaluation of the peso and, secondly, being informal it does not exist for the treasury, with which it escapes to the enormous tax pressure imposed by the State.