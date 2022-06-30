◉ BLUE DOLLAR TODAY | At what price did you open and what is the price this June 30, LIVE?

I followed LIVE the price of the blue dollar and the official dollar of TODAY, Thursday, June 30. How much is the currency trading for, minute by minute.

I followed LIVE minute by minute the price of BLUE DOLLAR TODAY. The currency keeps Argentines expectant day by day. For this reason, below, we will tell you at what price it opened this Thursday, June 30. I know how much the dollar was quoted in the official market and also in the parallel market.

BLUE dollar TODAY: how much the currency closed The price of the blue dollar closed at $236 for the purchase and $239 for the sale.

BLUE dollar TODAY: how much is it trading for this June 29 The price of the blue dollar at 16.53 is $236 for the purchase and $239 for the sale.

BLUE dollar TODAY: how much is it trading for this June 29 3:48 p.m.: The blue dollar remains at $236 for purchase and $239 for sale.

BLUE dollar TODAY: how much is it trading for this June 29 The exchange run continues in Argentina and the blue dollar is trading at $239 pesos for sale at 3:00 p.m.

BLUE dollar today: price at 2:32 p.m. on June 29 At this time the currency is trading at $236 pesos for purchase and $239 for sale.

Blue dollar price at 13.59 At this time the currency is trading at $235 pesos for the purchase and $238 for the sale.

How to buy dollars for $166? To be able to buy dollars for $166 this value it is necessary to access the “solidarity dollar”that is, the official dollar within the retail market to which 35% is applied on account of the Income Tax and the 30% surcharge for the Country Tax. This can be done through the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP). You cannot escape paying the first of them, but you can request a refund for the second, although you have to wait until the following year to get it done.

What does the value of the blue dollar depend on? The attraction for those who handle this currency is that its price skyrockets in times of exchange rate instability. Therefore, Although the Blue dollar is an informal exchange rate that is traded outside the system, we must not lose sight of the fact that its price depends on the rest of the real economy. For these reasons it is that Argentines generally bet on the informal dollar because it has two attributes, firstly, it is a value safeguard against the permanent devaluation of the peso and, secondly, being informal it does not exist for the treasury, with which it escapes to the enormous tax pressure imposed by the State.

Who can not buy dollar savings in Argentina Beneficiaries of an ANSES plan or program, such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) or the Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE). Dependent workers who have received part of their salary through the Work and Production Assistance Program (ATP) or REPRO. People without declared or consistent income. Co-holders of bank accounts. Those who have already used their entire quota (US$200 per month) through purchases with a credit or debit card.

Those who have refinanced a 12-month credit card balance.

Monotributistas who have processed credits at zero rate.

Those who have purchased a “bag” dollar in the previous 90 days.

UVA credit holders who agreed to the freezing of quotas during the pandemic.

Owners of SMEs who have received loans at 24 percent.

How do I know if I can buy dollars? Enter the CUIL number and the person’s Social Security code;

Go to “Personal Information” and then to “Negative Certification” in My Anses;

Enter the period on which you want to perform the inquiry.