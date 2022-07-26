Business

◉ BLUE dollar TODAY: at what price it closed and what is the price this July 26

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

The price of the blue dollar LIVE

The currency is trading at $317 to buy and $322 to sell.

In moments the market opens

I followed minute by minute the price of the blue dollar and the official dollar.

What is the blue dollar?

The blue dollar, also known as the parallel dollar or the black dollar, are euphemisms used in Argentina to refer to the US dollar that is bought illegally on the black market. Its main characteristic is that its exchange rate value is generally well above the official dollar.

What does the value of the blue dollar depend on?

The attraction for those who handle this currency is that its price skyrockets in times of exchange rate instability. Therefore, despite the fact that the Blue dollar is an informal exchange rate that is traded outside the system, we must not lose sight of the fact that its price depends on the rest of the real economy.

For these reasons it is that Argentines generally bet on the informal dollar because it has two attributes, firstly, it is a value safeguard against the permanent devaluation of the peso and, secondly, being informal it does not exist for the treasury, with which it escapes to the enormous tax pressure imposed by the State.

I followed LIVE the price of the blue dollar today

Know how much the currency is trading, minute by minute, with all the information on what is happening in the market.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

Related Articles

Elon Musk denies having an affair with Nicole Shanahan

4 hours ago

Bukele says he will buy El Salvador’s debt “in advance” that expires until 2025

5 hours ago

Benefits of buying seasonal fruits and vegetables

5 hours ago

Price of the dollar today July 26, peso loses the session

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button