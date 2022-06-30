◉ BLUE dollar TODAY: price and price of this June 30, LIVE

I followed LIVE the price of the BLUE DOLLAR TODAY, minute by minute. The price of the blue dollar and official dollar of TODAY, Thursday, June 30. How much is the currency trading at?

I followed LIVE the price of BLUE DOLLAR TODAY, minute by minute. The currency keeps Argentines expectant day by day. For this reason, below, we will tell you what price it is today, Thursday, June 30. Find out how much the dollar is trading in the official market and also in the parallel market.

Last updated on 6/30 at 3:35 p.m.

BLUE DOLLAR: price and today’s price, Thursday, June 30 At 3:36 PM TODAY, Thursday, June 30, the blue dollar is trading at $235 for purchase and $238 for sale.

What is the blue dollar? The blue dollar is the one that circulates on the black market and usually has a higher value than the official one. This dollar is not bought in banks or official exchange houses.

What does the value of the blue dollar depend on? Although the Blue dollar is an informal exchange rate that is traded outside the system, we must not lose sight of the fact that its price depends on the rest of the real economy.

How to buy dollars for $166? To be able to buy dollars for $166 this value it is necessary to access the “solidarity dollar”that is, the official dollar within the retail market to which 35% is applied on account of the Income Tax and the 30% surcharge for the Country Tax. This can be done through the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP). You cannot escape paying the first of them, but you can request a refund for the second, although you have to wait until the following year to get it done.

What does the value of the blue dollar depend on? The attraction for those who handle this currency is that its price skyrockets in times of exchange rate instability. Therefore, Although the Blue dollar is an informal exchange rate that is traded outside the system, we must not lose sight of the fact that its price depends on the rest of the real economy. For these reasons it is that Argentines generally bet on the informal dollar because it has two attributes, firstly, it is a value safeguard against the permanent devaluation of the peso and, secondly, being informal it does not exist for the treasury, with which it escapes to the enormous tax pressure imposed by the State.

Who can not buy dollar savings in Argentina Beneficiaries of an ANSES plan or program, such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) or the Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE). Dependent workers who have received part of their salary through the Work and Production Assistance Program (ATP) or REPRO. People without declared or consistent income. Co-holders of bank accounts. Those who have already used their entire quota (US$200 per month) through purchases with a credit or debit card.

Those who have refinanced a 12-month credit card balance.

Monotributistas who have processed credits at zero rate.

Those who have purchased a “bag” dollar in the previous 90 days.

UVA credit holders who agreed to the freezing of quotas during the pandemic.

Owners of SMEs who have received loans at 24 percent.

How do I know if I can buy dollars? Enter the CUIL number and the person’s Social Security code;

Go to “Personal Information” and then to “Negative Certification” in My Anses;

Enter the period on which you want to perform the inquiry.