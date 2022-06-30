◉ BLUE dollar TODAY: price and what is the price this June 30, LIVE?

Dependent workers who have received part of their salary through the Work and Production Assistance Program (ATP) or REPRO.

Beneficiaries of an ANSES plan or program, such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) or the Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE).

How to buy dollar savings in Argentina

To buy dollar savings in Argentina there are two quite simple ways. In the first place, you can access the home banking of each financial institution to make the purchase or there is also the option of requesting it via the window.

However, it must be taken into account that in addition to the monthly quota per person, not everyone is qualified to do so, since some requirements must be met.