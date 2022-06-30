Business

◉ BLUE dollar TODAY: price and what is the price this June 30, LIVE?

Who can not buy dollar savings in Argentina

Beneficiaries of an ANSES plan or program, such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) or the Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE).

Dependent workers who have received part of their salary through the Work and Production Assistance Program (ATP) or REPRO.

People without declared or consistent income.

Co-holders of bank accounts.

  • Those who have already used their entire quota (US$200 per month) through purchases with a credit or debit card.
  • Those who have refinanced a 12-month credit card balance.
  • Monotributistas who have processed credits at zero rate.
  • Those who have purchased a “bag” dollar in the previous 90 days.
  • UVA credit holders who agreed to the freezing of quotas during the pandemic.
  • Owners of SMEs who have received loans at 24 percent.

How to buy dollar savings in Argentina

To buy dollar savings in Argentina there are two quite simple ways. In the first place, you can access the home banking of each financial institution to make the purchase or there is also the option of requesting it via the window.

However, it must be taken into account that in addition to the monthly quota per person, not everyone is qualified to do so, since some requirements must be met.

