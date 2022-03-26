◉ Boca today: alarm for a positive of Covid-19, the remodeling in La Bombonera and latest news

Boca news today, Friday, March 25. Amid the FIFA date, the Xeneize will face tomorrow the Tricolor to keep footballing rhythm.

Get the latest news from Boca and all the news for today, Friday, March 25. After the 1-0 win at the Monumental River, the establishment of the Xeneize continues to work in Ezeiza with a view to the next match Professional League Cup, which will be on Sunday April 3 against Arsenal. Tomorrow, will play a friendly against Almagro.

“Boca is going to suffer”: Omar Asad, former DT of Always Ready, spoke The Turkish referred to the Bolivian team as a “formidable” opponent and gave details of his style of play, “very hard” beyond the height. Check out everything he said here. Did Boca fall in the Group of Death of the Copa Libertadores? The analysis, rival by rival The draw determined that the Xeneize be in Group E with Corinthians, Sport Cali and Always Ready. Look here how each team today. Boca’s column: Years go by, presidents go by… D’Onofrio left but the boys continue to flirt with Conmebol. A Boca, however, touched “the group of death”. But don’t worry, dude. If we find it difficult to us, you know how it should be our rivals that touch them the only Argentine great? Read here the complete column of Antonio Serpa. Boca will play at more than 4,000 meters in the Copa Libertadores 2022 The Xeneize will share the Group E Always Ready and will have to face in the Estadio Municipal El Alto, which is 500 meters higher than the Hernando Siles de La Paz. Here, every detail. Boca’s rivals in the Copa Libertadores 2022: GROUP OF DEATH, fixture and more Boca prepares for the friendly with Almagro This morning, the Xeneize launched a new practice thinking coke Saturday against the Tricolor. Here, the team thinks Battaglia put on court. Agustín Rossi and Boca’s great goal: “We have to win everything, but we want the Libertadores” The goalkeeper, who comes from being included in superclásico against River, talked about the challenges ahead for the team Battaglia. Click here and listen. Boca alarm: Villa tested positive for Covid-19 The Colombian gave a positive result in the rapid tests and left the premises before starting training. The incredible praise of Óscar Córdoba to Agustín Rossi: “He is the goalkeeper who needs Boca” Colombian guardian historic highlighted the great present of the No. 1 xeneize and pointed in a save that was in the derby against River. Enterate what else he he said. The Boca champion plaques in the Copa Libertadores have a unique detail Trophy restored, veneers for the Xeneize titles in 1977 and 1978 are made of gold. Sight! La Bombonera, renewed for Argentina vs. Venezuela Look here pictures of Boca stadium with several improvements to fire on Argentine soil for the Albiceleste qualifiers against Venezuela on Friday. Boca faces Almagro in a friendly Morning, taking advantage of the hiatus by date FIFA, the Xeneize will host the Tricolor in Ezeiza to keep footballing pace.

