◉ COMPLETE RESULTS | Cundinamarca Lottery TODAY: Last Draw 4605 on Monday, August 1, 2022

The Cundinamarca Lottery announced the results of the last Draw 4605 TODAY, Monday, August 1, 2022.

The winning number was 8983 series 86.



The Lottery from Cundinamarca will take place from 10:30 p.m. from Colombia. All the results and numbers that fell will be published AT THE END OF THE NOTE as soon as Draw No. 4605 ends TODAY, Monday, August 1.

This Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a combination of numbers. The jackpot will go to the player who has matched all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

Once the draw is over, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca Lottery.

Cundinamarca Lottery: result and jackpot of the last draw 4605

This draw will take place at 10:30 p.m. The results and numbers that fell can be found in this note.

How much money do I win and what are the prizes in the Cundinamarca Lottery?

