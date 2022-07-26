◉ HERE | FULL RESULTS of the Cundinamarca Lottery for TODAY Monday, July 25, 2022

TODAY Cundinamarca Lottery | Results and numbers that fell in this last Draw No. 4604 on Monday, July 25, 2022 can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this note from Colombia.

The jackpot was for number 9154 series 236.

+CLICK HERE to see the results of TODAY’s Cundinamarca Lottery

This Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a combination of numbers. The jackpot will go to the player who has matched all the numbers.

Once the draw is over, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca Lottery. To view it you can CLICK HERE.

Cundinamarca Lottery: what is the Major Prize and the complete dry ones for this last Draw 4604

The biggest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

When and at what time will the next Cundinamarca Lottery draw be?

This draw for Colombia takes place every Monday at the same time: 10:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by channel one