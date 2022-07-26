Business

◉ HERE | FULL RESULTS of the Cundinamarca Lottery for TODAY Monday, July 25, 2022

Cundinamarca Lottery

TODAY Cundinamarca Lottery | Results and numbers that fell in this last Draw No. 4604 on Monday, July 25, 2022 can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this note from Colombia.

TODAY'S Results | Cundinamarca lottery for Monday, July 25, 2022 | Last Draw 4604
TODAY'S Results | Cundinamarca lottery for Monday, July 25, 2022 | Last Draw 4604
END OF THE CUNDINAMARCA LOTTERY! The jackpot was for number 9154 series 236. The dry millionaires are available AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

+CLICK HERE to see the results of TODAY’s Cundinamarca Lottery

The results of the Cundinamarca Lottery TODAY, Monday, July 25, they can be found in this note from 11:00 p.m. local time as soon as the draw ends. find out AT THE END OF THE NOTE the numbers that fell and prizes.

This Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a combination of numbers. The jackpot will go to the player who has matched all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

Once the draw is over, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca Lottery. To view it you can CLICK HERE.

TODAY Cundinamarca Lottery | Results and numbers that fell in Colombia this Monday, July 25, 2022

This draw will take place at 10:30 p.m. The results and numbers that fell can be found in this note.

Cundinamarca Lottery: what is the Major Prize and the complete dry ones for this last Draw 4604

The biggest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

When and at what time will the next Cundinamarca Lottery draw be?

This draw for Colombia takes place every Monday at the same time: 10:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by channel one

Source link

