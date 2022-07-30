◉ JACKPOT HERE | Santander Lottery TODAY, Friday, July 29: Results in the last Draw 4872

SEE ONLINE | The broadcast of the Santander Lottery TODAY, Friday, July 29, 2022, will begin in a few moments. Find out how and where to see the latest Draw 4872 and find out the RESULTS, Grand Prize and complete wins.

DRAW ENDED | The draw for the Major Prize of the Santander Lottery was held TODAY, Friday, July 29, and the winning number of this edition is 3161 of Series 132.

The Santander Lottery will begin to be played TODAY, Friday, July 29, 2022, its last Draw No. 4872. The transmission can be followed from 11:00 p.m.

This game takes place every Friday at the same time and has an excellent prize plan. As for the jackpot, this will be 7,200 million pesos.

To participate in these Lottery games it is necessary to be of legal age and reside in Colombia. Minors cannot participate in Lottery games.

Santander Lottery: how and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the broadcast from Colombia

This draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. The transmission can be followed LIVE and ONLINE in this note.

Santander Lottery TODAY: what is the schedule and what days does this draw take place in Colombia

The draw for the Santander Lottery takes place on Fridays from 11:00 p.m.