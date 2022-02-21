◉ Nantes vs. PSG, LIVE: watch on TV and online

Get to know the options to watch PSG on TV and online, visiting Nantes from 5pm, for Ligue 1.


PSG LIVE

The Paris Saint-Germain visits Nantes for date 25 of Ligue 1, in which he is in the first position with 59 units and with a difference of 13 points over the second. Learn about the options to watch the match live on TV and online.

PSG vs. Nantes, LIVE: which channel shows it on TV and how to watch it online

The meeting can be seen live in Argentina through ESPN2. In addition, you will be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting on the site website www.tycsports.com.

In turn, online it can be seen by streaming through Star+the digital platform that offers ESPN or access by selecting said channel through the cable operator services such as DirecTV Go, Cablevision Flow and Telecentro Playamong others.

PSG schedule vs. Nantes, for Ligue 1

  • Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
  • Chile: 5:00 p.m.
  • Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
  • Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
  • Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela: 16 hours
  • Bolivia: 16 hours
  • Colombia: 15 hours
  • Ecuador: 15 hours
  • Peru: 15 hours





