◉ News from Cruz Azul today, May 1, 2022

There was no place to party. Cruz Azul equalized goalless against América in the Azteca and was left wanting to enter, directly, in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Liguilla. Participation in the Fiesta Grande is guaranteed, but those of Juan Reynoso will have to overcome the reclassification…

It will be a busy weekend closing for fans of La Maquina: the three games on Sunday will confirm the rival in the next instance of the championship. At Bolavip we will tell you what the most outstanding news about the La Noria club is on May 1. Come and find out.

What rival would Cruz Azul have?

Sunday’s games will define the fate of La Noria in the playoffs. However, doing some simple mathematical calculations, it is possible to imagine the possible opponents of the residents of the capital in this coming instance: Chivas, Rayados de Monterrey, Atlético de San Luis or León.

Pending Atlético de San Luis

In the absence of three games to finish the last day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, Only the potosinos can surpass Cruz Azul in the general table of positions. Those led by André Jardine will face Santos Laguna at Alfonso Lastras Ramírez: a victory will cause this move.

Cruz Azul’s DT made an analysis of the performance of his own and released: “It’s always a question of perspectives, we weren’t that bad after the defeat against San Luis, nor were we that good after the draw. We would have liked to win, but well, I think it will help us to know that we are getting up little by little. We are missing that forcefulness, there is another week to prepare and I think that does us quite well. We had not had that, this week we are going to have it and it will do us good”.

“Let’s hope we are more aggressive, especially in the last third. It’s not about attacking for attack’s sake, you have to know how to attack.. You have to respect the moments, you have to respect the spaces. I think that today we changed formation and we were able to work on it, and we also had a plus, especially in the last third of the pitch, which we have to continue reinforcing. God wants the game to open up early (against San Luis) before we can handle it as usual,” sentenced.