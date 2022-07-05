◉ RESULTS HERE | Powerball lottery TODAY

Results and Winning Numbers | The USA Powerball Lottery has a new draw in the United States TODAY, Monday, July 4, 2022. All the results and winning numbers will be published in this note.

TODAY THERE IS POWERBALL OF INDEPENDENCE! Discover the results VERY SOON AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

There will be a new draw for the powerball lotteryMonday July 4 from 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m.. All results and winning numbers will be announced AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

+ CLICK HERE to SEE LIVE and ONLINE the Powerball Lottery draw

The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 59 and a sixth number between 1 and 35, which is called the “Powerball”.

The ticket costs 2 dollars and the numbers are chosen there. In case you don’t want to do it, you can ask for a “Quick Pick” where a computer chooses the six numbers randomly. You can also pay an extra called “Power Play” where the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten (depending on what is chosen) in case of winning.

The prize to whoever matches the 6 numbers (the five white balls and the Powerball) is 441 million dollars.

+ PAST DRAW | Powerball Lottery Results | Winning lottery numbers

TODAY’s Powerball Lottery: Results and Winning Numbers in USA | Results and Winning Numbers

The draw will take place from 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT. The results can be found on this site.

Powerball lottery: how do I see the draw LIVE and ONLINE

The Powerball draw can be seen LIVE in this note.

How to play and where to bet on the Powerball Lottery?

In the Powerball six numbers are chosen, the first 5 between 1 and 59 and the sixth between 1 and 35, which would be the Powerball. The play costs 2 dollars and you can pay an extra called “Powerplay” so that, in case of winning, the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten.

Powerball lottery: what are the prizes according to the number of hits

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, January 1 is $441 million, for whoever matches the first 5 numbers and the sixth Powerball number. The other prizes are the following (they can be multiplied in case of paying the Powerplay, which multiplies the prize by two, three, four, five and ten)