◉ SEE HERE | Medellín Lottery TODAY, Friday, July 29, 2022: Results of the last Draw 4637
Colombia Lottery
Results TODAY | The Medellín Lottery will play its last Draw No. 4637 this Friday, July 29, 2022. Get to know the Grand Prize and the complete games in Colombia.
BALLOTS ROLL IN MEDELLIN! In moments the draw will begin TODAY, Friday, July 29, and in this note you will be able to see the draw ONLINE and find out the winning numbers.
+ CLICK HERE to SEE TODAY’S RESULTS of the Medellin Lottery
From 11:00 p.m. Colombian time, Draw No. 4637 of the Today’s Medellin LotteryFriday July 29, 2022. All the results and numbers that fell in this game will be known AT THE END OF THE NOTE.
This game is held weekly every Friday, always at the same time. The grand prize is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.
+ PAST DRAW | Results of the last draw in the Medellín Lottery
Like all Colombian Lotteries, this draw has a contact method with the organization for greater transparency. They can be found in your official Web site.
TODAY’S Results | Medellín Lottery: numbers that fell, Major Prize and dry in Colombia
This raffle will start at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. The results will be announced in this note.
Medellín Lottery: how and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE this latest Draw 4637 TODAY
The Medellin Lottery draw can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through the Official Facebook of the Medellín Lottery (CLICK HERE).
List of prizes and dry in the Medellín Lottery
The jackpot is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.
- Grand Prize $9,000,000,000
- Dry Prize $300,000,000
- Dry Prize $100,000,000
- Dry Prizes $50,000,000
- Dry Prizes $20,000,000
- Dry Prizes $10,000,000
- First three figures of the Major with series $5,000,000
- Last three figures of the Ledger with series $5,000,000
- Last two figures of the Ledger with series $585,542
- Last figure of the Ledger with series $65,060
- Major without series $21,000,000
- First three figures of the Major without series $43,373
- Last three figures of the Major without series $43,373
- Last two figures of the Major without series $32,530
- Last figure of the Major without series $21,687
- Dry Prizes without series $21,687
Find out the days and hours of the Medellín Lottery in Colombia
The Medellin Lottery draw takes place every Friday starting at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.