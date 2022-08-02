◉ SEE RESULTS | Powerball lottery TODAY Monday August 1, 2022: winning numbers in the USA

Results and Winning Numbers | TODAY’s Powerball Lottery draw, Monday, August 1, can be seen LIVE and ONLINE. Find out the results and winning numbers HERE.

From the 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT USA Powerball Lottery draw will begin. The results of Monday, August 1, 2022.

The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 59 and a sixth number between 1 and 35, which is called the “Powerball”.

The ticket costs 2 dollars and the numbers are chosen there. In case you don’t want to do it, you can request a “Quick Pick” where a computer chooses the six numbers randomly. You can also pay an extra called “Power Play” where the winnings are multiplied by two, three, five or ten (depending on what is chosen) in case of winning.

The prize to whoever matches the 6 numbers (the five white balls and the Powerball) is 441 million dollars.

The winning number for the Powerball Lottery was: 2 36 37 45 69 and 3.

Powerball lottery: how to play and where to bet in the USA

Powerball lottery: how much prize money can I win with the draw

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, January 1 is $441 million, for whoever matches the first 5 numbers and the sixth Powerball number. The other prizes are the following (they can be multiplied in case of paying the Powerplay, which multiplies the prize by two, three, four, five and ten)