◉ University of Vinto vs. Wilstermann live: I followed the match minute by minute

U. de Vinto and Wilstermann did not go beyond the draw and ended up tied without goals in their match for date 18 of Bolivia – Torneo Clausura 2022.

The stick saved both teams in shots by Iván Huayhuata for Universitario de Vinto and defender Fabricio Mariaca for Wilstermann.

The best player of the match was Raúl Olivares. The goalkeeper of Universitario de Vinto stood out by saving 6 shots.

Willie Barbosa was another of the key players. Wilstermann’s midfielder because he searched the opposite goal 7 times.

The game was highlighted by a lot of friction and constant fouls that cut the game. There were a large number of cautioned: Miguel Bianconi, Edemir Rodríguez, Pablo Laredo, Julio Vila, Carlos Áñez, Hallysson Padilha, Hector Cuellar, Jose Rodriguez and Arnaldo Giménez.

The coach of U. de Vinto, Pablo Rubinich, proposed a 4-4-2 formation with Raúl Olivares in goal; Ary Oliveira, Julio Vila, Hallysson Padilha and Pablo Laredo in the defensive line; Ramiro Mamani, Iván Huayhuata, Hector Cuellar and Rodrigo Vargas in the middle; and Andrés Llano and Roy Ndoutoumo in attack.

For its part, Alberto Illanes’ team took the field with a 4-4-2 scheme with Arnaldo Giménez under the three sticks; Adriel Fernández, Santiago Echeverría, Edemir Rodríguez and Fabricio Mariaca in defense; Carlos Áñez, Luis José Vargas, Raúl Castro and Willie Barbosa in midfield; and Miguel Bianconi and Vladimir Castellón up front.

Hostin Prado was the referee who led the match in Félix Capriles.

U. de Vinto’s next match in the championship will be away against Always Ready, while Wilstermann will visit Guabirá.

With this result, the host of the match reaches 14 points and is in sixteenth place. For its part, the visiting team remains at 22 units and is in ninth place in the tournament.

University of Vinto vs. Wilstermann: match summary

The match between Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann ended Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann tied 0-0. 51′ 2T: Yellow card for Arnaldo Andrés Giménez Dos Santos The referee shows a yellow card for Arnaldo Andrés Giménez Dos Santos. Wilstermann has 5 players booked. 48′ 2T: Yellow card for Jose Rodriguez The referee shows a yellow card for Jose Rodriguez. Wilstermann has 4 players booked. 42′ 2T: Change in Wilstermann Vladimir Castellón leaves, Jose Rodriguez enters. 40′ 2T: Change in University of Vinto Roy Ndoutoumo leaves, Genesis Fernandes de Andrade enters. 36′ 2T: Corner for Wilstermann The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace Wilstermann from the corner. The person in charge of throwing it away is Carlos Enrique Áñez Oliva. 34′ 2T: Change in University of Vinto Andrés Llano leaves, Ezequiel Michelli enters. 34′ 2T: Change in University of Vinto Pablo Laredo leaves, Joel Calicho enters. 30′ 2T: Change in Wilstermann Raúl Castro leaves, José Castillo enters. 30′ 2T: Change in Wilstermann Fabricio Mariaca leaves, Robson Dos Santos enters. 29′ 2T: Corner for Universitario de Vinto The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace from the University corner of Vinto. The person in charge of throwing it away is Iván Huayhuata. 26′ 2T: Yellow card for Hector Manuel Cuéllar Rosales The referee shows a yellow card for Hector Manuel Cuéllar Rosales. Universitario de Vinto has 4 players booked. 19′ 2T: Corner for Wilstermann The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace Wilstermann from the corner. The person in charge of throwing it away is Raúl Castro Peñaloza. 18′ 2T: Corner for Wilstermann The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace Wilstermann from the corner. The person in charge of throwing it away is Raúl Castro Peñaloza. 15′ 2T: Corner for Universitario de Vinto The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace from the University corner of Vinto. The person in charge of throwing it away is Iván Huayhuata. 13′ 2T: Change in University of Vinto Rodrigo Vargas leaves, Yerco Vallejos enters. 2′ 2T: Yellow card for Hallysson Padilha Fernandes The referee shows a yellow card for Hallysson Padilha Fernandes. Universitario de Vinto has 3 players booked. 1′ 2T: Yellow card for Carlos Enrique Áñez Oliva The referee shows a yellow card for Carlos Enrique Áñez Oliva. Wilstermann has 3 players booked. The second half began between Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann tied 0-0. The first half ended between Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann tied 0-0. 42′ 1T: Yellow card for Julio Vila The referee shows a yellow card for Julio Vila. Universitario de Vinto has 2 players booked. 38′ 1T: Yellow card for Pablo Antonio Laredo Pardo The referee shows a yellow card for Pablo Antonio Laredo Pardo. Universitario de Vinto has a player booked. 32′ 1T: Yellow card for Edemir Rodríguez Mercado The referee shows a yellow card for Edemir Rodríguez Mercado. Wilstermann has 2 players booked. 22′ 1T: Yellow card for Miguel Antonio Bianconi Kohl The referee shows a yellow card for Miguel Antonio Bianconi Kohl. Wilstermann has a player booked. 21′ 1T: Corner for Wilstermann The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace Wilstermann from the corner. The person in charge of throwing it away is Raúl Castro Peñaloza. 17′ 1T: Corner for Universitario de Vinto The ball went to the corner! You will have to replace from the University corner of Vinto. The person in charge of throwing it away is Iván Huayhuata. The match began between Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann They already play at the South American Félix Capriles Sainz stadium for date 18 of the Bolivian First Division. The captains of Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann for the match for Bolivia – First Division During today’s game for Bolivia – First Division, in Universitario de Vinto the team captain will be Iván Huayhuata while in Wilstermann it will be Arnaldo Giménez. University of Vinto training confirmed Headlines (12) Raul Olivares

(45) Ary Oliveira

(2) Julio Villa

(19) Hallysson Padilha

(30) Pablo Laredo

(8) Ramiro Mamani

(21) Ivan Huayhuata

(38) Hector Cuellar

(7) Rodrigo Vargas

(9) Andres Llano

(17) Roy Ndoutoumo Substitutes (1) null

(20) Luis Ali

(22) Joel Calicho

(23) Yerco Vallejos

(31) Ezekiel Michelli

(61) Jorge Añez

(90) Diego Villarroel

(99) Genesis Fernandes Coach: Wilstermann formation confirmed Headlines (13) Arnaldo Gimenez

(23) Adriel Fernandez

(3) Santiago Echeverria

(30) Edemir Rodriguez

(38) Fabrizio Mariaca

(6) Carlos Anez

(14) Luis Jose Vargas

(26) Raul Castro

(93) Willie Barbossa

(40) Miguel Bianconi

(11) Vladimir Castellon Substitutes (33) Bruno Poveda

(2) Maximilian Ortiz

(4) Francisco Rodriguez

(5) Robson Dos Santos

(15) Christian Machado

(16) Ronny Montero

(24) Humberto Osorio

(37) Jose Rodriguez

(99) Jose Castillo Coach: Alberto Illanes Tournament position table: Bolivian First Division played by Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann Looking ahead to the match between Universitario de Vinto and Wilstermann, it is important to analyze how the Bolivian First Division standings are coming In which stadium will Universitario de Vinto vs. Wilsterman University of Vinto vs. Wilstermann will play the game at the Sudamericano Félix Capriles Sainz stadium, where Universitario de Vinto will play at home. Referee for Universitario de Vinto vs. Wilsterman For the match between Universitario de Vinto vs. Wilstermann the referee will be Hostin Prado Time of University of Vinto vs. Wilsterman Time: 4:00 p.m.

