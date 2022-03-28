♫ BOY GEORGE: “MUSIC HAS SAVED ME IN DIFFICULT TIMES”

Boy George He has spoken in an interview about the importance of music in his life and how it helped him get through some tough times.

the singer of Culture Club is one of the celebrities who have donated prizes to the charity auction of Chris Evans for Ukraine. Other big names who have collaborated include Rod StewartColdplay and Jared Leto.

Boy George, in particular, is auctioning off all the rights to a song he has written about Ukraine after visiting the country years ago. speaking in the ‘Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky’, the singer said:

“I went about eight years ago, I played there, and I had the most amazing night and I remember thinking, ‘This place is so beautiful, I have to go back.'”

“I guess the spirit of this song is that Ukraine is a beautiful country and I hope it will be a beautiful country again, you know, and I saw this kid the other day on Instagram saying, ‘Don’t be sad. about all that’. It’s hard not to be because, you know, we’re just looking at it and we’re horrified and we feel helpless. And you know, for me, it’s just that music is what has always saved me in all my difficult situations.

George also talked about wanting to go back to the Ukraine.

“It was about eight years ago and which was really fun because I worked with my brother-in-law, my sister’s husband and everyone thought we were a couple. So people kept saying how long have you been together?

“I just remember that I thought it was a very beautiful place. You know, it was in the summer that I was picked up by this amazing kid who was like a punk-rocker in a great American car like one of the Addams Family for my whole trip, from start to finish, it was just magical. And I remember thinking, I should go back, you know, and I’d love to. I would love to come back and sing this song.”

Regarding the auction, Evans said last week that almost all those contacted to participate agreed.

Other prizes include lunch with Matthew Goode, Matt Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Colin Firth, and Jack Savoretti; a five-course meal with Dame Emma Thompson, Hayley Atwell, Michelle Dockery, Vanessa Kirby and Sienna Miller; and four tickets to see Coldplay at the stadium in Wembley with the opportunity to meet the band.