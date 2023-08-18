♫ Ed Sheeran to premiere his new album next week

Ed Sheeran He’ll be releasing new music next week from an album he plans to release in the autumn.

Ed Sheeran: Recommendations

The most recent album of the singer, ‘-‘(‘Reduce)’, It came out earlier this year, and there may be another one coming soon, though no official release date has been announced at this time.

after telling “autumn is coming” In Instagram, Sheeran shared an informative parody (TV Shop) Onlinewho announced “buffer baskets” For next season.

Then he also shared a phone number (+1 917 909 4498)that plays a message Gingerbread Man Records. Saying that all baskets are sold out, but their stock will be replenished August 24, Which is logically a possible release date for the single or new music.

talking with Andy Cohen In SiriusXM Regarding the album, Sheeran has said:

“This is an album about autumn. I don’t expect anything from him.”

“I did this when I was trying to make an album, and then the ‘-‘ (‘subtract’) happened. So I finished during the last year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran says he’s not planning on headlining the half-time performance Super Bowl, at least not alone.

just found out today killers favorite in the betting to be a star Super Bowl LVIII.

Speaking with Cohen in the same interview, Sheeran was asked if he would ever want to perform at the Super Bowl. Sheeran said:

“There was a conversation a while ago – I think it was when Coldplay finally performed – about me playing ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and I think if anyone was to join me I would be inclined to do it. There would be only one way.

Ed Sheeran remembers past great performances Prince, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and The Weeknd as standard for these shows. And Ed seems self-conscious about them.

“Like all these wonderful artists, I am not quite the same. There will be no dancers on my stage. I’m not going to do fireworks and blah blah. I just can’t, that’s not me. I don’t think anybody wants to see me make the Super Bowl.”