Brescia mourns Professor Paolo Muiesan, a leading physician in the field of liver transplants, who died in the past few hours at the age of 61.

After attending Aricis, Muiesan enrolled at Bocconi, but soon left it to enroll in Medicine and follow in the footsteps of his father Giulio, an expert in arterial hypertension and head of the medical clinic at the Spedali Civili.

Then Paolo Muiesan had gone abroad to England, where he had worked in two of the largest liver units in Europe: King’s College Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Birmingham Childrens’ Hospitals. In 2019 he became Professor of Surgery at the University of Florence, while in 2021 he was appointed Director of General Surgery and Transplantation at the Milan Polyclinic.

In particular, he dealt with liver operations and operations related to pancreatic tumors (such as the one that recently hit the singer Fedez), among the most difficult to operate on.



>>> Click here and receive the most important news of Brescia and its province and service information (accidents, health alerts, traffic and other useful information) directly on your mobile phone by subscribing to our Telegram channel <<<

>>> Click here and subscribe to our newsletter: every day, from 4 in the morning, an e-mail with the latest news published on Brescia and its province <<<

IMPORTANT NEWS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

🔴 CORONAVIRUS, THE MAP OF THE CONTAGION IN THE BRESCIANO

🔴🔴🔴 HERE ALL THE NEWS PUBLISHED BY BSNEWS.IT ABOUT CORONAVIRUS