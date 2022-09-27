𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘦𝘳 celebrity couples who are in a relationship

Entertainment

As a credentialed member of WLW and a fan of pop culture, I love to stay up to date on the love dramas in our community. It’s a great reminder that, straight, 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘦𝘳 or whatever, we all go through ups and downs in this crazy phenomenon called “love.”

So, as a tribute to the absolute love for this theme, let’s take a look at the 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘦𝘳 couples we can still obsess over and the ones we lost along the way.

1.

They’re still together: Kal Penn and her fiancé, Josh.

two.

Broke: Grimes and Chelsea Manning.

3.

Still together: Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni.

Four.

They broke: Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito.

5.

Still together: Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins.

6.

Broke: Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd.

7.

Still together: Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli.

8.

Broke up: Elliot Page and Emma Portner.

9.

Still together: Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster.

10.

They broke: Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra.

eleven.

Still together: Noah Galvin and Ben Platt.

12.

Broke: Brad Walsh and Christian Siriano.

13.

Still together: Alex and Wanda Sykes.

14.

Broke up: Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry.

fifteen.

Still together: Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts.

16.

Broke: Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo.

17.

Still together: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

18.

Broke: Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman.

19.

Still together: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign.

twenty.

They broke up: Taryn Manning and Anne Cline.

twenty-one.

Still together: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.

22.

Broke up: JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew.

23.

And, finally, they are still together: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer.

This post was translated from English.

