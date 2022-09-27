𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘦𝘳 celebrity couples who are in a relationship
As a credentialed member of WLW and a fan of pop culture, I love to stay up to date on the love dramas in our community. It’s a great reminder that, straight, 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘦𝘳 or whatever, we all go through ups and downs in this crazy phenomenon called “love.”
So, as a tribute to the absolute love for this theme, let’s take a look at the 𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘦𝘳 couples we can still obsess over and the ones we lost along the way.
1.
They’re still together: Kal Penn and her fiancé, Josh.
two.
Broke: Grimes and Chelsea Manning.
3.
Still together: Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni.
Four.
They broke: Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito.
5.
Still together: Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins.
6.
Broke: Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd.
7.
Still together: Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli.
8.
Broke up: Elliot Page and Emma Portner.
9.
Still together: Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster.
10.
They broke: Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra.
eleven.
Still together: Noah Galvin and Ben Platt.
12.
Broke: Brad Walsh and Christian Siriano.
13.
Still together: Alex and Wanda Sykes.
14.
Broke up: Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry.
fifteen.
Still together: Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts.
16.
Broke: Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo.
17.
Still together: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.
18.
Broke: Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman.
19.
Still together: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign.
twenty.
They broke up: Taryn Manning and Anne Cline.
twenty-one.
Still together: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.
22.
Broke up: JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew.
23.
And, finally, they are still together: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer.
