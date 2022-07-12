🇵🇹 THE RISE OF YOUNG CRISTIANO RONALDO (1/2) – Foot Break

Special Episode – Football Tales

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S RISE TO MANCHESTER UNITED 🇵🇹

On August 16, 2003, at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson and United set out to conquer a new Premier League title, a few weeks after winning the previous edition. Ryan Giggs, Van Nistelrooy, Scholes and captain Roy Keane are still there to support this goal. Like every start to the season, fans are waiting to see the rookies on the pitch, but only American goalkeeper Tim Howard is lined up from the start by the Scottish manager. Red Devils fans have an idea in mind: they have come to see another player stepping into one of the discipline’s most legendary stadiums, the Theater of Dreams, for the first time. So, in the second half, in the 61st minute, Sir Alex calls the young number 7 from the substitutes’ bench, just bought from Sporting Portugal for 15 million euros. An 18-year-old Portuguese youngster, unimpressed by the public excitement and the pressure of a transfer, who won’t wait very long before getting into action. His number: 7, that of Best, Cantona, Beckham, his name: Cristiano Ronaldo.

🤳 Our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/ContesFoot

📸 Our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/contesfoot/

All the music used can be found here:

Audio Library — Music for content creators

Infringement – ​​No Copyright Music

Soundridemusic – No Copyright Music

Contact the channel: [email protected] ⚡️