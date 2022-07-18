🌌 10 facts about space that will leave you speechless

Space exploration in real life is just as amazing as it is in the movies.

Space looks black because some stars haven’t been around long enough for their light to reach us.

New infrared images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed cosmic details never before seen.

NASA has recorded creepy space “sounds”

NASA uses a technique called data sonification to take signals from radio waves, plasma waves, and magnetic fields, then turn them into audio tracks and “hear” what’s happening in space.

The sounds range from screeches like those of an ambulance to beeps reminiscent of an alien spacecraft approaching.

Sunsets on Mars are blue

In 2015, the first color photograph from the Curiosity Mars rover revealed something surprising: sunsets on Mars are blue.

NASA said this is because “dust in the Martian atmosphere has fine particles that allow blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than longer wavelength colors” such as yellow, orange and the red.

Sending things to space is very expensive

If you divide the cost of launching a mission by the weight of its cargo, you get staggering numbers.

Payload specialist and space station engineer Ravi Margasahayam told Business Insider in 2016 that each pound (454 grams) of payload used to cost $10,000 to send into space.

Prices have skyrocketed ever since. Orbital Science’s Cygnus spacecraft cargo costs about $43,180 per pound; and SpaceX’s new carriers around $27,000 per pound.

Business Insider determined that a 474-milliliter bottle of water can cost between $9,100 and $43,180 to send into space.

Footprints of Apollo astronauts on the Moon could last up to 100 million years

Moon rocks erode at a rate of one millimeter every million years.

This means that the footprints of the astronauts on the Moon from the Apollo mission in 1969 could be there for 10 to 100 million years.

Space is not always cold. In fact, it can get quite hot.

In the darkest parts of space, temperatures can reach -270ºC. But if you’re orbiting close to Earth in sunlight, space is at 121ºC.

Astronauts’ spacesuits are white to reflect heat as they float above Earth.

The International Space Station (ISS) is the size of a football field.

The ISS is 108 meters long, just two meters shorter than a football field.

It weighs nearly 420,000 kilograms and is the largest human-made structure ever to enter space.

The ISS has been visited by 230 people from 18 different countries to carry out research and missions.

You could last about 15 seconds in space without a space suit

Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) has a hard time surviving in a spacesuit in the movie “Gravity.” Without a spacesuit, it would take a few seconds for her to suffocate.

Because there is no pressure in space, the air expands. This means that the air inside their lungs would expand and tear the tissue. And in such an extreme environment, your body would use up all the oxygen in your blood in about 15 seconds.

Other dire consequences of unprotected space exposure would include loss of bowel control, boiling blood, burst capillaries, and bloating.

There’s a Fascinating Reason Space Seems Black

You might think that there shouldn’t be any black space because stars are everywhere and should fill the sky with light.

This phenomenon is known as Olbers’ paradox, named after the German astronomer Heinrich Wilhelm Olbers, who posited it in 1823: If the universe is infinite, static, and timeless, then everywhere you look you should collide with a star.

It turns out that the universe is not static or timeless. Edwin Hubble found that the universe is expanding, and thermal radiation left over from the Big Bang puts the universe at 13.8 billion years old.

We don’t see stars in all directions because some stars haven’t been around long enough for their light to reach us.

There are probably more than 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (1 septillion) stars in the universe

The Milky Way galaxy contains about 100 billion stars. If you multiply that by the estimated number of galaxies in the observable universe, you get a number that is 1 followed by 24 zeroes: 1 septillion.

David Kornreich, an assistant professor at Ithaca College, said that number is probably too low because more galaxies could be discovered as technology improves.

Infrared images from the new James Webb Space Telescope have revealed never-before-seen cosmic details, such as newborn stars and ancient galaxies.

Insider’s Marianne Guenot and Morgan McFall-Johnsen wrote that JWST’s infrared cameras detect light in the far-red part of the spectrum, allowing their eyes to peer through dust clouds and see stars, galaxies, and other cosmic objects that were invisible to us. previous observatories.

JWST was launched on December 25, 2021. It is six times larger and 100 times more powerful than Hubble, which was launched 32 years ago in 1990.

