🍿 It has seven episodes and is all the rage on Netflix: Echoes, the family thriller that became a hit

Every month, Netflix It continues to renew its catalog and in recent days, its new addition has not gone unnoticed. The great success is “Echoes”, the new series of the streaming platform that promises to reach the top and has a more than captivating plot.

The miniseries tells the story of the twins Geni and Lina, who decide to exchange their lives, without anyone noticing. On the one hand, one of them lives in the city of Los Angeles and works in a marketing company. And the other twin resides in a classic ranch, called “Mounth Echo”, where she is dedicated to taking care of horses with her husband Jack and her daughter Mattie.

Beyond the routine of each one and their unbreakable bond. One of them mysteriously disappears in the middle of a crime, leaving no trace.

Upon hearing the news of the disappearance of her twin, the woman flies straight to town to begin the search for her other half.

The new Netflix series has seven chapters.

Throughout the seven chapters, viewers must discover the still latent past of one of the twins and put together the different facts to find out the truth of what really happened. Undoubtedly, the center of the plot is the secrets and traumas of the protagonists.

This new series of Netflix which has already become a real success, stars Michelle Monaghan herself, who plays both sisters. In addition, Matt Bomer is also part of the cast and plays Jack.

The production is joined by stellar performances by Karen Robinson, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, Michael O’Neill, Maddie Nichols and Gable Swanlund.

The company’s big bet was created by Vanessa Gazy and produced by Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples, two experts on the subject.