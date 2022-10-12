Entertainment

🎥 Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible miss as he misses the chance to score his 700th career goal

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Nothing will have smiled on the Portuguese, this Thursday evening in the Europa League (2-3) traveling from Manchester United to Omonia Nicosia.

The start of the season for Cristiano Ronaldo (37) could not be more complicated. Having tried to force a departure during the summer, the Portuguese is not a holder in the mind of his coach, Erik ten Hag. Moreover, his recent performances so far prove the Dutch tactician right.

Aligned at the forefront this Thursday evening against Omonia Nicosia – Ghent’s scorer in the play-offs – Cristiano Ronaldo has so to speak missed everything, missing the various opportunities available to him or coming up against a very good Fabiano, the goalkeeper of the Cypriot team. As we approached the last quarter of an hour of the game, CR7 benefited from a perfect back pass from Dalot, but, in a completely inexplicable way, he sent the ball to the post when he was at the height of the small rectangle. Ronaldo then let out a furious cry, filled with understandable frustration.

Finally, he will again miss a shot in the 84th, which will turn into an assist for Rashford. ManU won 2-3 in great pain, and CR7 is still chasing his 700th career goal. His only achievement this season currently was a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol.

People on social networks obviously did not fail to skin him for this monumental failure …

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) supports JK Rowling accused of transphobia

54 seconds ago

▷ Cameos » 10 Expensive Brief Movie Appearances

11 mins ago

Shakira shares video of crushed heart after split from Gerard Pique

12 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s emotional email to Brad Pitt resurfaces amid legal battle: “You really wanted me to go away”

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button