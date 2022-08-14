📺 Top 8 Apple TV Plus TV Shows

The best series on Apple TV Plus include addictive thrillers, psychological horror, British comedies, and sci-fi.

The streaming platform bets that all its content is original.

If you don’t know what to watch at your next marathon, here are several options.

Apple TV Plus is one of the youngest streaming platforms of the current competitive digital offer: it arrived in Mexico for the first time on November 1, 2019.

All the contents in its catalog are originals, known as Apple Originals. His series are currently critically acclaimed gems that span all genres. Therefore, you can run into animation, science fiction, horror or comedy, among others.

Next, we leave you the series that you cannot miss on Apple TV Plus, who are the stars that are part of its cast, its strengths and the rating that critics gave it.

“The Afterparty”

Year : 2022

: 2022 Director : Christopher Miller

: Christopher Miller Distribution : Ken Jeong, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson

: Ken Jeong, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson Rating in IMDb: 7.2 out of 10

If you’re crazy about thrillers, “The Afterparty” revolves around an enigmatic murder that occurred among a group of high school former students.

Its originality is that each of the eight episodes tells the version of each of the characters.

Critics applaud its mix of genres, ranging from exhilarating mystery to hilarious black comedy. It has even been compared to a role-playing game where you guess who the killer is.

Can you guess who committed the crime in “The Afterparty”? You can place your bets like with a good Agatha Christie book.

“Shining Girls”

Year : 2022

: 2022 Director : Silka Luisa

: Silka Luisa Distribution : Elisabeth Moss Wagner, Moura Philippa Soo

: Elisabeth Moss Wagner, Moura Philippa Soo Rating in IMDb: 7.4 out of 10

Elisabeth Moss, one of the world’s most brilliant actresses, displays her infinite talent in “Shining Girls”. The series is set in hectic 1930s Chicago, where the protagonist teams up with a troubled reporter to reveal the identity of a mysterious serial killer.

Critics gave it a rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it 88%.

If you are looking for an intriguing series with unexpected jumps and spectacular performances, this is one of the best options available on Apple TV Plus.

“Servant”

Year : 2019–

: 2019– Director : Tony Basgalop

: Tony Basgalop Distribution : Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free

: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free Rating in IMDb: 7.5 out of 10

Horror fans enjoyed one of the best kept secrets in the Apple TV Plus catalog: “Servant”, with the stamp of the highly original M. Night Shyamalan, director of “The Sixth Sense”, “Signs”, “Split” and “The village”.

It is a twisted and chilling fable that begins when a wealthy Philadelphia couple, mourning a personal misfortune, welcome a young woman into their home.

Religion, motherhood, desire and pain are big themes of the best scary series on Apple TV Plus.

The supernatural phenomena, the bad vibe that floats in the house and its particular black humor will prevent you from taking your eyes off the screen.

“trying”

Year : 2020–2022

: 2020–2022 Director : Andy Wolton

: Andy Wolton Distribution : Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Oliver Chris

: Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Oliver Chris Rating in IMDb: 7.8 out of 10

Nikki’s (Esther Smith) and Jason’s (Rafe Spall) greatest wish is to have a baby, but they can’t have one biologically. They decide to adopt and with it they face new challenges, while the problems multiply.

If you love British comedies, in this Apple TV Plus series you’ll find raw human imperfection, devastation and frustration, neuroses, tenderness, and brilliantly constructed characters trying to do the best they can.

“What makes ‘Trying’ (…) so successful is that it finds a way for the viewer to be interested in the main couple without feeling left out of the good and bad moments,” said Stephen Graham of Indiewire.

“The morning show”

Year : 2019–

: 2019– Director: Jay Carson

Jay Carson Distribution: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup Rating in IMDb: 8.3 out of 10

It was the first original series on Apple TV Plus. Chaotic, surprising, very funny and with a golden cast, “The Morning Show” deals with the lives of the hosts of American morning programs with whom the country wakes up.

If you like series about journalism and want to enjoy a good drama with touches of comedy, there are already two seasons available and it has been renewed for a third. Scandals, sensationalism, guilt… the cocktail is served.

“Blackbird”

Year: 2022

2022 Director : Michael R. Roskam

: Michael R. Roskam Distribution: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear

Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear Rating in IMDb: 8.4 out of 10

It is one of the most applauded intrigue miniseries of the year. His screenplay was written by Dennis Lehane, who also worked on such works as “Shutter Island” and “Mystic River.” It’s one of the surprises of the summer and earned a critic rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he receives an intriguing offer for release: he can get out if he can extract a confession from suspected killer Larry Hal by finding out where the bodies of several girls are buried.

“Black Bird” is true crime cooked over low heat. You will love this if you are looking for a quality prison drama and have fun with a good psychological puzzle.

“Severance”

Year : 2022

: 2022 Director : Ben Stiller

: Ben Stiller Distribution : Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower

: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower rating of in IMDb: 8.7 out of 10

One of the best series on Apple TV Plus and the best science fiction story in recent years. Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, this is a mysterious thriller with hints of comedy that you will love if you hate going to the office.

Its protagonist is Mark (Adam Scott), who leads a group of workers in the offices of Lumon Industries, where work and personal memories are surgically separated as a strange pilot experiment of work-life balance. Work and life are separated forever.

Critics define “Severance” as “Kafkaesque”, “chilling” and “suffocating”. If you want an original and addictive work thriller, hit play.

“Ted Lassos”

Year : 2020–

: 2020– Director: Brendan HuntJoe KellyBill Lawrence

Brendan HuntJoe KellyBill Lawrence Distribution : Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt

: Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt note on IMDb: 8.8 out of 10

Packed with awards — 13 nominations and four Emmy Awards in 2021, as well as Golden Globes for Best Actor in 2021 and 2020 — “Ted Lasso” is a charming comedy about kindness, soccer and team spirit, starring a soccer coach. American who is hired by an English soccer team.

“Ted Lasso” is full of charisma, fun, whimsy and optimism. If you are looking for a friendly comedy and a carefree, lively and endearing proposal, you cannot stop watching it.

