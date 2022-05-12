🔴 FC Barcelona relaunches the quest for Robert Lewandowski after an offer of the “role of Lionel Messi”

The Polish international’s contract with the German champions expires next summer and rumors of a bold move from FC Barcelona are intensifying as the transfer window approaches.

FC Barcelona have been given a boost in their hopes of securing a sensational deal to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lewandowski reportedly told the Bundesliga giants he ‘won’t sign a new contract’ as he has already found a new club. Polish TV channel TVP Sport claim Barca are in the driver’s seat to secure the player’s signature. The 33-year-old striker is out of contract at Bayern in the summer of 2023 and the club are keen to avoid losing him as a free agent.

Last month, Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn silenced rumors that the Poland international would leave the club as he neared the final 12 months of his contract. This prompted Barca boss Xavi to directly address transfer rumors surrounding the striker, who has scored 49 goals since the start of the season and topped the 40-goal mark in seven consecutive seasons.

According to a report by German news agency Bild, Bayern’s stance on the Polish striker has softened over the summer and the club are reportedly ready to sell him for 30 million pounds (35 million euros). It’s a deal that could be seen as workable for the Catalan giants, although they have to spend some money first.

Bayern would have changed their mind if they accept that Lewandowski does not sign a new contract and that, in any case, his value diminishes for the rest of his career. Moreover, Bayern fear their attack has become too predictable with the Poland international as the focal point and a change in setup would make it more dynamic and less predictable.

On the other hand, it would force the club to make a major investment in their attack this summer and signal the need to work on strengthening an area they hadn’t expected to have to before.

Last month, it was reported that Barcelona were ready to offer Lewandowski the ‘role of Lionel Messi’ at Camp Nou. This would mean the Polish striker would enjoy the same status and economic benefits at the club as Messi.

At present, contract negotiations are stalled between Lewandowski and Bayern, but the club will look to reopen talks in the coming weeks and months. If no agreement can be reached between the player and the club, then he will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1, 2023, and sign a pre-contract away from Bayern.

The striker spent most of his career in Germany, where he rose to prominence at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern on a freebie in 2014. At the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski won the Bundesliga every season and also won the Champions League in 2020.

No player has as impressive a Champions League record as Lewandowski. Before the draw in the round of 16 first leg in Salzburg, the Polish international had won 22 consecutive matches in the shirt of Bayern, a record in the competition. Last week’s first leg loss to Villarreal was their first loss in 25 games in the competition. Despite scoring 13 goals in the competition this season, Bayern failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.