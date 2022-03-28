🔴 Where to watch Guatemala vs Haiti LIVE AND DIRECT?

See here the information of the different tournaments, click on the tournament you want to follow.

Guatemala vs. Haiti will play this Sunday March 27 starting at 2:00 p.m. from Guatemala the international friendly match 2022 on the FIFA date, here I will tell you where to watch the match live.

Guatemala vs. Haiti: When, where and by what channel to watch the match LIVE Online in the International Friendly

The meeting between these two teams will be played on Sunday March 27th starting at 2:00 p.m. Guatemala time and will take place in DRV PNK Stadium in Miami Florida. The match can be seen live through the transmission of Tigo Sports for all of Guatemala on its different digital platforms.

On Soccer Chapin We will have the minute-by-minute account of the meeting completely live and in real time online.

Day and time: When do Guatemala vs. Haiti face each other in an International Friendly?

