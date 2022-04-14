🔴Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beats Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at FC Barcelona

The Gabon striker has enjoyed a golden period with Xavi Hernandez since his free transfer from Arsenal in January, eclipsing the legends of the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in fine form since joining FC Barcelona at the end of the January transfer window from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old joined Camp Nou on an 18-month deal after the Gunners waived any transfer fee in order to make his move permanent. Arsenal wanted to facilitate his permanent departure without transfer compensation due to the significant savings they will make on Aubameyang’s salary.

Still, Aubameyang is already in fine form at the Blaugrana and his goal against Levante last Sunday saw him double his performance since joining the club just over two months ago. The Gabon striker reached that figure in just 14 appearances, including two as a substitute.

Indeed, the former Borussia Dortmund striker hasn’t found the net in his first three matches with the club. Barca coach Xavi introduced him as a substitute in the last half hour of his first two La Liga games to get him back into shape. Aubameyang’s last game with Arsenal was on December 5, before he was sidelined by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, meaning he went more than two months without playing in the first team in the middle of the campaign.

This means the striker has scored 10 goals in his last 11 games, historic numbers in terms of impact at Barca and meaning he has gone into double digits faster than several club legends like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Of course, Messi made his debut early in his career and it took him 38 matches to reach that number, while Suarez took 24 matches to reach 10 goals for the club.

Aubameyang has also reached that tally faster than David Villa (18 matches) and Patrick Kluivert (26), while 14 matches is as many matches as it took Samuel Eto’o to reach that figure. Indeed, only three players have scored 10 goals for Barca in a shorter span of time: Ronaldo Nazario (nine matches), Romario (nine) and Laszlo Kubala (13).

Aubameyang opened his Blaugrana account in spectacular fashion by scoring a hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Valencia in February which marked the start of his scoring streak. He also found the net against Napoli, Athletic Bilbao, Osasuna, Galatasaray and most recently against Levante, but his most impressive and decisive game was his brace in the clasico against Real Madrid last month.

The striker’s departure has particular resonance for Arsenal, who have struggled in front of goal since leaving – with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah the only recognized forwards in Arteta’s first team. The Gunners have scored just 13 goals in 14 appearances this calendar year and just one in their last three games.